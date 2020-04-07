Teresa Giudice celebrates pigeon release ceremony 4 days after dad's death

Teresa Giudice he has let his father rest.

the New Jersey Royal Housewives Star and her family held a special memorial service for Giacinto Gorga, who passed away last Friday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Teresa took to Instagram to share a video clip of her late father's ceremony. In the images, Gorga's grandchildren could be seen releasing pigeons from a beautifully decorated box.

The grandchildren, which included Teresa and Joe GorgaThe children were all dressed in black. Also, when the pigeons released, Italian music played in the background.

"Today we set you free," stresses the reality show personality in his emotional post. "fly high towards mommy,quot;.

Teresa's brother also wrote the same message on his Instagram page.

"The beautiful grandchildren who watch the pigeons fly to the skies in honor of their Nonno,quot; Melissa GorgaJoe's wife shared, along with a photo of the children looking up at the sky.