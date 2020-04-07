Teresa Giudice celebrates pigeon release ceremony 4 days after dad's death

Teresa Giudice he has let his father rest.
the New Jersey Royal Housewives Star and her family held a special memorial service for Giacinto Gorga, who passed away last Friday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, Teresa took to Instagram to share a video clip of her late father's ceremony. In the images, Gorga's grandchildren could be seen releasing pigeons from a beautifully decorated box.
The grandchildren, which included Teresa and Joe GorgaThe children were all dressed in black. Also, when the pigeons released, Italian music played in the background.
"Today we set you free," stresses the reality show personality in his emotional post. "fly high towards mommy,quot;.
Teresa's brother also wrote the same message on his Instagram page.
"The beautiful grandchildren who watch the pigeons fly to the skies in honor of their Nonno,quot; Melissa GorgaJoe's wife shared, along with a photo of the children looking up at the sky.
It seems that the family kept the memorial service small, which could be due to continued Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions of many states around the meetings.
"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with my mother, I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and me," shared Teresa, announcing the heartbreaking news that her father died .
"I have many amazing thoughts about you, every day seeing you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love for the shore and my travel partner," continued his message. . "You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat good food, have a strong drink and enjoy life. You are the strongest man I know and I know you missed Mom a lot, but you stayed for us."
She added: "Thank you for being the best husband, father and Nonno. Your dedication to Mom was one of the record books, you were the true example and a devoted gentleman and husband. He visited Mom every day and went twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were too sick to go, my positive side is knowing that you will be together now. Thank you for showing us all what true love is. I love you Dad Rest in peace. "
Furthermore, Joe also expressed his grief at the death of his father.
"I can't believe he's gone," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "The world lost an incredible human man today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you think, but go find your wife because I know that is all you want and everything what you've done talked about the last 3 years. "
He added: "You will be missed every day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly one of a kind. I am so happy that you have no more pain. Rest in peace at last."
Giacinto was 76 years old and passed away peacefully.
At this time, the family has not disclosed the cause of his death. However, Gorga had struggled with health problems for years, which was sometimes shown in the Bravo series.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLf24a0287e4a29f5dab75e62cda3ef7f77%%MINIFYHTMLf24a0287e4a29f5dab75e62cda3ef7f78%