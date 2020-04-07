Tech giants are finding creative ways to use our data to fight coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLe3584bdaee0c3e25d9d8b0e65158bcb376%

An unexpected result of the current pandemic is that large technology companies, which have spent the past three years on the defensive over their data collection practices, are now promoting them. Over the past four days, Google and Facebook have unveiled new products that aim to improve our understanding of the spread of the disease and help public health organizations and nonprofits that are organizing response efforts. Those products are only possible thanks to the data we provide with our smartphones.

The result has been a new type of competition among the tech giants – those who can find the most effective use of data to help in the crisis.

Google's foray into public health occurred on Friday with the release of its COVID-19 community mobility reports. I wrote about them to The edge:

The reports use data from people who have chosen to store their location history with Google to help illustrate the extent to which people adhere to government instructions to shelter-in-place and, when possible, work from home. "As global communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing emphasis on public health strategies, such as social distancing measures, to reduce transmission speed," the company said in a publication of Blog. “At Google Maps, we use aggregated and anonymous data that shows how busy certain types of places are, which helps identify when a local business tends to be busier. We have heard from public health officials that this same type of aggregated and anonymous data could be useful as they make critical decisions to combat COVID-19. " Anyone can see the reports, covering 131 countries to get started. In many places, users can search for more regional data by examining reports from individual states, provinces, and counties. After the user selects a geographic region, Google will generate a PDF with the data they have collected. Google said it chose PDF files instead of web pages because they could be more easily downloaded and shared with workers in the field.

Similar data has already been made available by Facebook through Data for Good, a program that started in 2017 to find benevolent, non-commercial uses of its data buildup. But that information can only be accessed by approved universities and nonprofits, and so far only about 150 institutions have been admitted to the program. Google's data, on the other hand, is free for anyone to navigate, a move that isolates the company from any setbacks in delivering data directly to the government, despite the government being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

On Monday, Facebook went one step further than Google, announcing a set of global disease prevention maps, as well as a survey tool to identify coronavirus hot spots. I also wrote about it:

Facebook is expanding a program that gives researchers access to data on movement patterns in an effort to help improve our understanding of the spread of COVID-19, the company said today. Data for Good, which uses anonymous and aggregated data from Facebook apps to inform academic research, will now grant access to three new maps to forecast the spread of the disease and reveal whether residents of a given region are staying home. The company will also ask Facebook users to participate in a Carnegie Mellon University survey that asks people to report any symptoms of the disease. The responses, which will be anonymous, could help researchers understand the new critical points as they develop or see where the disease has begun to recede. Carnegie Mellon will not share any symptom information on Facebook, the company said. (…) Tools released Monday include joint location maps, illustrating the extent to which people living in different areas are mixed; range of motion trends, which show the degree to which people stay home or leave; and a "social connection index," which shows the probability that two people will become Facebook friends, a measure of the strength of social ties in a given place. Communities with stronger social ties can recover more quickly than others, said Laura McGorman, policy leader for Data for Good.

One question I've had throughout all of these reports is how effective can we expect this to be. Clearly, the technology we need the most right now is the one found in fans and test kits. How useful can a high-level heat map of human movements really be?

Andrew Schroeder, who runs analysis programs at the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, told me that such maps are already reporting disaster response. Before coronavirus researchers began searching Facebook for data last month, he said, it was unclear whether government instructions asking people to stay home worked. Thanks to the heat maps, Schroeder told me, it's clear they are working well in some places and less so in others.

With that information in hand, public health organizations may consider amplifying or modifying stay-at-home messages, he said. Meanwhile, researchers can build data on social distancing in their models for the expected path of the disease, in hopes of better predictions.

None of that can make up for the lack of a coordinated federal response to the outbreak. But academics and nonprofits seem to find everything helpful, and I hope that we will continue to see tech companies introduce new products along these lines as the crisis continues.

Last summer, as the number of state and federal investigations into the privacy and competition practices of tech giants increased, I had a pretty good idea how the backlash might end. Tech companies would accept new limits on their practices for collecting and using customer data. Perhaps they would be forced to spin off a subsidiary or two to limit the consolidation of so much data in the hands of so few companies. Or perhaps a new national privacy law would introduce new safeguards that would calm public opinion.

But now, who can say that they will pay any price? With each passing week, tech companies are finding new ways to demonstrate the benefits of their global scale. The backlash is at least paused. And the search for new and creative ways to use our collective data is only accelerating.

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️Trend: Amazon is in the process of distributing masks to its entire network of operations, ensuring that all workers have the minimum level of protection. It was time.

⬆️Trend: Google It is giving $ 6.5 million in funds to fact-checkers and non-profit organizations that fight misinformation around the world. The focus is on people who fight misinformation about the new coronavirus.

⬇️Downward trend: Thousands of staff Focus the videos have been shown on the open web. The news highlights privacy risks for millions of Americans as they switch many of their personal interactions to video calls in an era of social estrangement.

⬇️Downward trend: Facebook The automated content moderation system threatened to ban people from organizing donation campaigns for hand-sewn masks. The company apologized for the error.

⭐Amazon It has increased wages and added quarantine licenses for warehouse workers. But some say they are still concerned about their safety, and don't believe the company is doing enough to help. Karen Weise and Kate Conger spoke to more than 30 Amazon warehouse workers and current and former corporate employees at The New York Times:

At the middle of March, attendance at Amazon warehouses had dropped as much as 30 percent, according to a corporate employee involved in the response. This week, small groups of employees protested working conditions in Michigan and on Staten Island. New York State and New York City officials also said they were investigating whether Amazon improperly retaliated against a worker he fired and who had been involved in the protest. (…) In several cases, employees continued to work after showing symptoms, but before their tests were positive, when they would be eligible for paid vacation. A person in New York began having symptoms on March 18, but did not stop working until March 25, when he was quarantined, the documents show.

Amazon delivery workers were beaten by police in India for violating orders to stay home, even though they are supposed to be exempt. The company was forced to close its warehouses and pause deliveries for a few days to protect its workers. (Priya Anand / Information)

Chris Smalls, the Amazon The warehouse worker who organized the march on Staton Island and was subsequently fired wrote an open letter to Jeff Bezos asking him to protect the workers. (Chris Smalls / The Guardian)

Concert workers in objective Delivery platform Shipt is organizing a strike Tuesday to protest the lack of safeguards to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first protest organized by workers against the company. (Lauren Kaori Gurley / Vice)

Nationwide, between March 12-15, online grocery orders increased 150 percent over the same period last year. Customers now find it almost impossible to schedule their grocery deliveries. I certainly am! (Serena Dai and Erika Adams / Diner)

Focus Meetings are encrypted using an algorithm with serious and well-known weaknesses, and sometimes using keys issued by servers in China, even when the meeting participants are in North America. The news comes from researchers at the University of Toronto. (Micah Lee / The interception)

Some school districts across the country have begun to ban the use of Focus due to security concerns. Others are reevaluating how to use the video conferencing platform for distance learning. (Valerie Strauss / The Washington Post)

Focus enabled passwords and meeting waiting rooms by default in an effort to avoid Zoombombing The new defaults will add real friction to the process of joining a meeting. (Jay Peters / The edge)

Focus CEO Eric Yuan says he is fighting to restore the company's reputation amid growing privacy and sour-use concerns. The company is working on a number of solutions, such as real end-to-end encryption, aimed at addressing these concerns. (Aaron Tilley and Robert McMillan / The Wall Street Journal)

Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann, along with a team of scientists, released a self-report COVID-19 tracking app. (Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch)

Facebook It is installing thousands of portals in nursing homes in the UK. The goal is to avoid loneliness as visits have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, you know, never waste a crisis. (Gian Volpicelli / Cabling)

Youtube He said he will move to reduce the amount of conspiracy theory videos linking 5G technology and the coronavirus he recommends to users. The news comes after four Britons recorded four attacks on telephone masts in 24 hours and believe that cellular networks create viruses. (Alex Hern / The Guardian)

Snap Lab, the hardware team behind Snap Spectacles, has rotated at least temporarily to produce medical face shields during the coronavirus crisis. The equipment is being donated to ICU staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. (Annlee Ellingson / Los Angeles Business Journal)

This is how erroneous information about the coronavirus spreads and evades content moderators. The ecosystem of misinformation providers is so rich and mutating so fast that moderators are struggling to keep up. (Robert Evans / Bellingcat)

The coronavirus emerged in the midst of a golden age for media manipulation. And with a fast-moving pandemic, when what appears to be true today may be wrong tomorrow, the result could have deadly consequences. (Charlie Warzel / The New York Times)

Governments around the world are asking the technology industry to help solve some of the major problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Startups are moving forward with apps that track coronavirus symptoms and chatbots that answer common questions. (Daphne Leprince-Ringuet / ZDNet)

Dr. Fauci stans have created Facebook fan clubs and Tik Tok Videos in celebration of the scientist leading the Trump administration's new coronavirus response. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

Religious leaders in the United States have turned to virtual tools to stream services and offer individual counseling. This distant worship has allowed clergy to maintain a community appearance during a desperate and isolated time. (Joseph Bernstein / Buzzfeed)

The next stage of the EU antitrust investigation in Facebook It will analyze whether the social media giant is distorting the classified ad business by promoting its free Marketplace to its two billion users. (Javier Espinoza / Financial times)

Tik Tok the stars do not go to Hollywood for film and television careers. But they are still being signed by major Hollywood agents. (Taylor Lorenz / The New York Times)

Jane Fonda joined Tik Tok, and he's using it to resurrect his famous 80s home workouts, leggings and all. Great news! (Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz / The cut)

Will Smith launched a stay at home Snapchat Serie. The series will feature the actor hanging out in his garage during the new coronavirus pandemic and speaking to several guests, including his family and Tyra Banks. (Natalie Jarvey / Hollywood reporter)

Jaboukie Young-White, the comedian and Daily program correspondent who is famous for changing his name and Twitter Avatar to impersonate people, you don't mind being suspended from Twitter. What happens … not infrequently. (Hunter Harris / Vulture)

The CBS series All get up will produce a "virtual,quot; episode on the theme of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast is filming images in their homes using visuals to create backgrounds, and will reportedly incorporate both Zoom and FaceTime. (Kim Lyons / The edge)

Phone tracking is having a moment right now, but the gay dating app Nape you don't want to be part of it. The CEO brags about not selling user data. But could it be useful for academics and non-profit organizations? (Charles Levinson / Protocol)

