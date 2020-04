(DETROIT Up News Info) – A transformation continues at the TCF Center, where medical supplies were brought in today.

Workers are currently transitioning from the convention center to a field hospital.

Authorities say the plan is to use the center for an overflow of patients if current hospital beds become overfilled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

