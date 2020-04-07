Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso reveals three things to do before buying stocks

Tamar Braxton, BF, David Adefeso, continues his series of financial advice. He has been advising fans and fans during the massive economic crisis in the midst of which we are today.

The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up health systems worldwide and is also threatening people with a severe recession.

David's followers appreciate what he has been doing for them during these difficult times.

Here is the most recent post he shared on his social media account.

‘3 important things to do before buying stocks: With many of our great American companies for sale right now, it's tempting to dive head first and start investing. However, before doing so, there are three very important things you must do first, "David wrote in his post.

Someone said, "Thank you, my brother from Africa, for this tip."

Another commenter posted this: ‘Who should I consult with to buy shares, with a 5-year goal in mind? I'm looking to make a little money and I want it to grow. "

Someone else said, "I'm dying to invest in stocks, but I have no idea which one to choose. All I'm doing right now is the CDs and my TSP account. With my TSP account every year or I get a step, I increase my percentage. Someone here willing to help with few actions to start, thank you. "

A commenter said to David: ‘Very informative. However, I am thinking of going back into stock after this pandemic. "

Someone else posted the following message: ‘Thank you so much for the great advice, David. I look forward to your daily posts because the advice you are giving is something that none of us were taught at school. Please keep coming … you are making a real difference in the lives of so many people! "

A few days ago, David also advised people how to earn more money these days.



