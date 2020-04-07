Sunderland Places Players and Backroom Staff on License-by-License | Football news

Preston pays Crewe Alexandra players and staff who can work from home in full, players and staff without permission







Sunderland has placed first-team players, recruited academy players, and backroom staff on license-by-license due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The League One club, which has confirmed that it will use the government scheme that contributes 80 percent of an employee's salary up to £ 2,500 per month, will ensure that players and backroom staff are paid in full.

Manager Phil Parkinson has not been fired as he continues to work from home, as do a small number of other staff members.

A statement from the club read: "At this time, SAFC has no intention of asking any player or staff to take a salary reduction or deferral of their salary, and the club remains fully committed to ensuring that all employees receive full payment.

"A small number of staff, including manager Phil Parkinson, continue to work from home, and the club's priority remains the health and well-being of its players, staff, fans and local community during this unprecedented period."

At the Preston Championship Club, players and staff who can work from home are paid in full, but a very small number of employees who cannot work from home have been suspended.

League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra have announced that they have made the decision to suspend their players and staff.