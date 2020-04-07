Stock markets surge, US rally extension – live updates

The Carnival Corporation, which serves nearly 11.5 million travelers annually, or approximately 50 percent of the global cruise market is at the center of the crisis. In recent months, the company has had highly publicized outbreaks on several of its ships, including the Diamond Princess and Zaandam, which has been trying to unload sick passengers in Florida.

Since the beginning of the year, the company's share price has plummeted more than 80 percent, though it rose to $ 10.21 a share on Monday after the Saudi Arabian state investment fund said it had acquired an 8-share stake. percent in the company. And last week, Carnival, which has already turned to bank lines of credit, began trying to raise $ 6 billion by selling stocks, bonds and other securities. He was selling some of those bonds with a suggested interest payment of 12.5 percent to investors, a surprisingly high number.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview that the sale would generate enough cash for the company to survive without income for the rest of the year and until 2021.

"If he runs out of cash, he loses the business and we can't live with it," said Donald. "So we want to make sure that we are prepared for an extreme case."

The high interest rate on the debt deal "will be quite a challenge for us," he said. "It's not fun being floating capital at the share price."

The two main cruise lines in addition to Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruises, are also looking for cash. Norwegian has taken advantage of an existing $ 1.55 billion line of credit. In March, Royal Caribbean obtained a $ 2.2 billion loan, using its ships as collateral, an unusual step for a cruise line.