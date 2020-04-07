Stock markets surge, US rally extension – live updates

World markets continue Wall Street's strong start.
Stock markets around the world sustained Wall Street's recovery on Tuesday amid continued signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in several affected locations.
Major European markets opened up significantly after Asian markets increased later on their trading day. Futures markets forecast a solid opening when trading begins in the United States.
The global economy still faces daunting challenges before it can get back on track. But the two-day rally was fueled in part by signs of progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and Europe.
Other markets also showed greater investor confidence. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell, indicating a greater appetite for riskier investments. Oil prices also rose in the hope that Russia and Saudi Arabia could achieve a price war truce.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index finished 2 percent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 2.1 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.8 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 3.2 percent in early trading. France's CAC 40 index rose 3.5 percent, while the DAX index in Germany rose 4.4 percent earlier.
Cruise companies have virtually no income. They have become symbols of deadly contagion. Y Despite President Trump's assurances, they were left out of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package that Congress approved last month.
The Carnival Corporation, which serves nearly 11.5 million travelers annually, or approximately 50 percent of the global cruise market is at the center of the crisis. In recent months, the company has had highly publicized outbreaks on several of its ships, including the Diamond Princess and Zaandam, which has been trying to unload sick passengers in Florida.
Since the beginning of the year, the company's share price has plummeted more than 80 percent, though it rose to $ 10.21 a share on Monday after the Saudi Arabian state investment fund said it had acquired an 8-share stake. percent in the company. And last week, Carnival, which has already turned to bank lines of credit, began trying to raise $ 6 billion by selling stocks, bonds and other securities. He was selling some of those bonds with a suggested interest payment of 12.5 percent to investors, a surprisingly high number.
Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview that the sale would generate enough cash for the company to survive without income for the rest of the year and until 2021.
"If he runs out of cash, he loses the business and we can't live with it," said Donald. "So we want to make sure that we are prepared for an extreme case."
The high interest rate on the debt deal "will be quite a challenge for us," he said. "It's not fun being floating capital at the share price."
The two main cruise lines in addition to Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruises, are also looking for cash. Norwegian has taken advantage of an existing $ 1.55 billion line of credit. In March, Royal Caribbean obtained a $ 2.2 billion loan, using its ships as collateral, an unusual step for a cruise line.
Stocks rose on Monday as investors took advantage of signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in some of the worst-affected places in the world.
The number of confirmed new deaths and infections is slowing in some parts of Europe, and the The death toll in New York has been constant for two days. In Italy and Spain, the total number of patients continues to increase, but the rate of new infections no longer increases.
Wall Street analysts have closely followed the growth path of infections, with some highlighting recent news as an indication that the outbreak may be near a peak in the United States. Analysts highlighted the tentative slowdown in infections in New York as a good sign for other virus hotspots in the country, as well as stock market sentiment.
"This does not mean that everything is clear, nor does it mean that the US economy recovers quickly. But the light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to emerge," wrote Dan Clifton, a partner at Strategas Research Partners, a financial consulting firm and economic, in a note.
Optimism took the actions of the United States to a considerably higher level. The S,amp;P 500 rose 7 percent, its biggest gain since March 24, when it rose more than 9 percent.
Still, there was a strong defensive inclination to trade. The public services sector, typically an area dominated by risk-averse investors, was one of the best-performing in the S,amp;P 500, with a gain of nearly 8 percent.
That suggests that investors still see plenty of reasons to be cautious.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Abercrombie & Fitch said Monday that on April 12, it would leave its store employees in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America without a license. Affected workers will continue to receive benefits. The retailer also announced that it would reduce the wages and hours of work for some of its corporate employees and that its executive wages would be reduced from 10 to 33 percent.
Samsung electronics He said he expects his first-quarter operating profit to rise slightly, to $ 5.2 billion, compared to $ 5.1 billion a year ago, with the coronavirus driving the sale of chips for data centers and laptops used by forced workers. to stay home. But the pandemic was expected to reduce demand for smartphones, televisions, and other consumer electronics products over the next year.
The reports were contributed by David Yaffe-Bellany, Carlos Tejada, Daniel Victor and Austin Ramzy.