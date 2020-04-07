Stephen Curry and Storm Reid Team for "Bamazing" Women's Athlete Series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: NBA star and Unanimous Media co-founder Stephen Curry and Euphoria actress Storm Reid has teamed up to Bamazing A new series of short films celebrating women in sport created by female filmmakers.

Curry and Reid kicked off the series with a launch session with rising creatives. Emerging filmmakers Jennia Fredrique, Alessia Glidewell and Jeannie Donohoe, who were selected from Sony Pictures Television's Diverse Directors Program, shared their ideas and creative treatments for each of their short films. Curry and Reid shared the highlights of the workshop in a video posted today on their YouTube channels.

The first film The player, directed by Fredrique, will debut tomorrow on YouTube and features sixth-grade Jatniel Cabrera playing the sport he was born for. The Donohoe and Glidewell films will be released in the coming weeks on YouTube.

"This series is about celebrating women who inspire and uplift others, both on the court and behind the camera," says Curry. “Storm and I were so impressed by Jennia, Alessia and Jeannie and their ideas on how to bring these movies to life. They are such creative and talented filmmakers and we are so excited to share these powerful films that will hopefully inspire the next generation of young women. "

Related story & # 39; Holey Moley & # 39; renovated for season 2 on ABC

"Working with Stephen and Under Armor on this project has been truly amazing," adds Reid. "My goal Bamazing The initiative is to encourage girls and remind them that they really are capable of anything, and this series certainly helps spread that message. It is very important for women to empower and elevate each other, and Jennia, Alessia, and Jeannie have done this powerfully through their inspiring movies. I am so proud of this series and the stories these amazing female filmmakers created. "

Curry and Reid teamed up to create Bamazing with Under Armor in support of the Curry 7 Bamazing colorway launched last month in honor of International Women's Day.