Stephen Colbert listens as Moses returns to burning Bush in the coronavirus era – Deadline

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert it's back in action, even if the rest of us aren't. In a clip from tonight's episode, CBS late at night makes a revisionist story involving Charlton Heston, a burning bush, the coronavirus, and of course, Tiger king.

Starting with a CNN report on how some churches are defying shelter-in-place orders from on high, as far as Earth is concerned, the outline follows a wise and powerful Almighty Lord when he meets a kneeling Moses from The ten Commandments. By uniting the Word of God with the dialogue of the 1956 epic, one imagines the advice that the Creator gives to his humble servant.

"In the future, there will be a global pandemic," Moses is told. "Super scary. Tell the faithful to pray to me from home. "

But wait, there's more.

"Also, don't worry, I'll send a savoir," says God. "They will ask: what is his name?", Moses answers.

At the risk of giving away a solid phrase, we will pause here while the reader finds one for him or her. (Just a hint: he's not the type Colbert checks every night.) When you're ready, watch how it unfolds below, but remember: You won't be a jerk!