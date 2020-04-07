Stephanie Grisham steps down as White House press secretary – Deadline

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will step down and join the East Wing to serve as chief of staff and spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump.

The move comes after Mark Meadows took office as President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Grisham served just over a year on paper, but never held a traditional press conference, which was once a daily ritual among his predecessors.

Instead, he suggested that briefings were not a must because Trump frequently answered questions from journalists.

The president also assumed the role of newspaper in the coronavirus crisis, with nightly press conferences sometimes lasting up to two hours. Grisham was also not a prominent public figure during the crisis, as Vice President Mike Pence's staff has taken the lead role in communications about the pandemic task force.

CNN first reported on Grisham's departure.