Stars Unite for Muskurayega India Fundraising Campaign

Bollywood has a new hymn and it's called Muskurayega India. This song is intended for the noble cause of raising funds for the PM-CARES initiative and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday have performed to be part of the song, which is sung by Vishal Mishra.

Speaking about the song, Ayushmann said that in a crisis every helping hand counts. “As responsible citizens of this nation, we all have to do everything we can to help our brothers and sisters. We will need all the help to make our nation recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The moment I heard that members of my industry are coming together for an initiative to help raise funds, I agreed. ”

Actor Bala was touched by the lyrics of the song because the situation in the country resonates today. "And he hopes for a better and brighter future. We must all be positive at a time like this. We have been resilient. We have been patient and we will overcome it. We need to stay together and fight together."