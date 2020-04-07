Stars Give Thanks to Healthcare Workers on World Health Day

World Health Day is a little different this year.
With the course Coronavirus pandemic, it is natural to feel stressed, restless and overwhelmed. And while many of us practice social distancing, health workers remain on the front line.
Unfortunately, they have not been able to rest, relax and recharge their energy like the rest of us.
To show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to helping people during this time, celebrities have a special message to share.
"In honor of World Health Day, I wanted to thank all the nurses at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska." Ryan Eggold he said in a video. "Specifically, my amazing sister, Nicole"Who, right now, is doing a great job helping to keep people safe and healthy, and working hard."
He added: "We see all of you nurses and doctors and we thank you."
"I actually come from a family of health workers. My parents were nurses." Matthew Morrison shared. "I know the time, the struggles, the personal sacrifices it takes to take on that job."
the Joy alum continued, "And I just want to give my support, love and encouragement to all of you who are on the front lines of this crazy moment we are in now. You are all risking your own lives to help others. I know that is the job. , but I don't think anyone has registered is work."
"So thanks from the bottom of my heart for doing your job in these crazy times. I really, really appreciate you. Be careful," he closed.
"Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and technicians for what they do in Cedars-Sinai." Molly sims expressed "You took care of my mother in a very dark moment, when nobody could diagnose her. You were there for her, my family, my brother, my friend …"
"And now that we are in this crisis, I thank you even more for being on the front line," he added. "We love you, we appreciate you, and I'm glad there is a day to celebrate."
Ally Brooke He also greeted health workers at the same hospital.
"You are so amazing and loving and you do a lot,quot; Dancing with the stars alum said. "I remember when I went to the hospital last year because of a very bad pain I was having, you were very caring, patient, and kind to me."
"Thank you so much for all the work you are doing, especially now …" she shared. "You are so powerful and wonderful, and you deserve nothing but love, respect, kindness and so many good things."
Watch our video above to see more stars showing their love and support for healthcare workers.
And if you want more content to feel good, check out a list of celebrities who give back during this time and how you can join. Read all about it, here!
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML4cbbbc06ba71e9a3a275a33d52054d8e7%