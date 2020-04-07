Stars Give Thanks to Healthcare Workers on World Health Day

World Health Day is a little different this year.

With the course Coronavirus pandemic, it is natural to feel stressed, restless and overwhelmed. And while many of us practice social distancing, health workers remain on the front line.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to rest, relax and recharge their energy like the rest of us.

To show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to helping people during this time, celebrities have a special message to share.

"In honor of World Health Day, I wanted to thank all the nurses at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska." Ryan Eggold he said in a video. "Specifically, my amazing sister, Nicole"Who, right now, is doing a great job helping to keep people safe and healthy, and working hard."

He added: "We see all of you nurses and doctors and we thank you."