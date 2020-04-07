St. Pete Native serves the U.S.N.S., Mercy In L.A. – Up News Info Tampa

St. Petersburg, FL – A St. Petersburg native is on duty on the naval hospital ship Mercy that docked in Los Angeles in March due to COVID-19. At this time, the ship was deployed to serve non-COVID-19 patients, but is part of the US effort. USA To mitigate the spread of the virus.

Ashlee McCasland, 24, a third-class weapons teacher, is on duty on the flight deck.

Although deployment means being separated from her family and friends, she is proud to be part of such a noble effort.

CW44 thanks all of our serving men and women for all they are doing to keep us safe.