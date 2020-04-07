‘Sparkles of Optimism’ as pandemic shows signs of slowdown in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – In an interview with KPIX 5, the Santa Clara County public health officer urged the community to continue to obey the shelter because, according to her, it is working.

"Our epidemic is not growing as fast as it had been growing before the shelter was in order," said Dr. Sara Cody. "We are not out of the woods, but there are some small glimpses of optimism."

Santa Clara County had some of the first cases of community-spread COVID-19 in the country. Cody took responsibility for calling the first shelter-in-place request in the US. The US, a decision that turned sports arenas and shopping malls into ghost towns and left tens of thousands of people unemployed.

But Cody said the sacrifices are flattening the curve.

"Shelter in order and other actions we have taken have helped slow things down," Cody said. "We don't look like other places in the country where cases are growing exponentially. The infection is not growing exponentially here."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But the cases continue to grow. Santa Clara County has exceeded 1,200 cases, with 42 deaths. 17 new cases were reported Monday and there have been three new deaths.

But Cody said the key difference is that the number of new cases is not outstripping the county's ability to hospitalize and provide the best care for patients.

"We have capacity in our hospital beds, in our ICU beds and with our ventilator supply," said Cody. "However, it is still so important that we each do everything we can to reduce our contacts with each other so that when one of us needs that fan, we can have access to it."

Despite a bit of optimism, Cody does not anticipate raising the request for shelter in place for now.

"One thing we know from other countries is that if you have an aggressive shelter in place and then you lift it, and you have nothing else in place, you will see a rebound," said Cody.