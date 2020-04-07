Sometimes long wait for test results – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Waiting for the COVID-19 test results can be agonizing for people, but it can also be very frustrating when it takes much longer than promised.

The American Airline Center testing site in downtown Dallas is where hundreds of people have come to find out if they are COVID-19 positive.

But the results are taking much longer than promised in some cases.

William Johnstone has had body aches, cough, and intermittent fever since March 26.

His mother took the 15-year-old boy to the AAC for a COVID-19 test on April 1 and has not yet received the results.

The documentation he received said the results would take three to five days.

Seven days later, Linnea Johnstone says she only receives recorded messages when she calls the numbers provided.

"I can understand that they are supported," said Linnea Johnstone. "I think this morning I called the Dallas (County) Department of Health (and Human Services) and called the Texas State Department of Health and nobody knows who to refer him to and that's the kind of problem."

Up News Info 11 asked Dallas County about it and received this statement from Lauren Trimble, chief of staff for Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins:

“The two direct access sites at AAC and Ellis Davis are actually federally based community test sites, not administered by the County. Evidence from the two sites is sent to private and commercial laboratories (Quest and Labcorp). "

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources