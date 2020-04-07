"Something artistic and beautiful,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Seal team He returns with a brand new episode this Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET / PT called "Drawdown,quot; which was directed by series star Max Thieriot. Drawdown sees the team heading to Afghanistan to negotiate peace talks, while Sonny shows up at a Texas Air Force base to complete his disciplinary training action, where he is reunited with an old friend.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss caught up with Thieriot ahead of Wednesday's new episode to discuss directing his co-stars and providing entertainment to people when they need it most.

MW: Hi Max, how are you doing, friend?

MOUNTAIN: All good, all good, just lying down. I am very fortunate to live here in North Carolina. I live on a ranch, so my two children have plenty of running space. We're not going too crazy, so that's okay. I have many tasks to do.

MW: That's good, a lot to keep you busy. And we also have this Wednesday your debut directing an episode of Seal team. What was it like for you to do the double job playing Clay and directing at the same time?

MOUNTAIN: Was occupied. It was definitely a little different. I directed Bates Motel and they pulled me out of the episode that I directed, so I focused on directing and knew it would be a little bit more challenging. It's kind of weird when you're not looking at the monitors because when I'm directing I'm sitting there looking at those things. Nitpicking little things here and there. You have to be present on the scene without worrying about directing while you are acting and you have to go back and look at it.

There's also a real feeling that, from an acting point of view, you just feel the atmosphere and you know that when a scene feels good, it's as if everyone is really present. That part is easy and we have a great team that makes sure the camera stuff is on point. I have a lot of people I can trust in those times.

MW: So it was a new experience, not in direction, but in doing it this way and in this program. Was there some sort of initial weirdness to work with your castmates on that altered dynamic?

MOUNTAIN: We all have a great relationship. Sometimes, there are outside directors who come in and just don't have the relationship with everyone. So as an actor, if you're asked to have a chance to try something or try hard, it's difficult because you don't have that level of confidence yet. With this cast, luckily they trust me, and they know that whatever I'm going to wear will be best for the show and make them look great.

There is a certain level of trust there when your co-worker and someone who is your friend run it and you have known him for a long time and it shows. I also know, I don't think all of our external directors have seen every episode, so I know everything about every character on the show. I've also seen all the episodes of the show, I've been there during the filming at every moment of the show. In a way, I feel like the actors know more about the show than anyone else.

MW: That makes perfect sense.

MOUNTAIN: It is an interesting process, so I know what each actor is in the process of the program. Yes I'm going to ask you to do something, I know how to respect the process at the same time.

MW: The new episode is called "Drawdown,quot;. We are going to see the team deployed in Afghanistan for peace negotiations. What can you tell us from your perspective about the episode? What do you want people to get out of it?

MOUNTAIN: For me, this episode is about all the characters who have conflicts in their personal lives. They launch us into a deployment without Sunny, they launch us into a deployment where we would normally be jumping into operations and kicking doors, shooting the bad guys, but instead all these peace talks are happening, so it's a very different type of deployment for us .

At the same time, I think the good thing about this episode is that it's like a mini pilot, featuring four or five crucial new characters on the show. It also brings back into the world of deployment, the dusty and gritty feel about Afghanistan. That order of hitting a reset button, so I hope people like it and it's a reboot in an implementation and the rest of the season begins.

MW: Last question before letting go, obviously with everything going on in the world, people need distractions, some entertainment to put the real world on hold for a moment. What does it mean to you that this episode, which you directed so long ago, will air at a time when people really need a distraction more than ever?

MOUNTAIN: It means a lot. That is one of the important things that we do as actors, we entertain people. I think people need entertainment; They need distractions. I hope this brings you a little fun so that you can see something that is artistic and beautiful and not just the ridiculousness of Tiger King. [Laughs]

MW: [Laughter] You can't beat that. Well Max, it was a pleasure talking to you. Stay safe and all the best!

MOUNTAIN: Health!

