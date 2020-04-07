Some Northern Texans who choose to be tested for coronavirus without symptoms – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– This week, a Fort Worth lab began offering a new test that can reveal whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past, even if they never experienced symptoms.

"I just saw a news on my phone a week ago and called to make an appointment," said Cheryl Grubbs. "I was excited because I can get tested and see if I have the antibodies."

Grubbs was one of several dozen patients scheduled to take the COVID-19 antibody test Tuesday at ARCpoint Labs in Southwest Fort Worth.

Grubbs said this is important because he is currently caring for his elderly father.

"I try to be very careful with my father because he is old and others if I go shopping or whatever I have to do," Grubbs said. "So I hope this is a good advance."

The whole process happens quickly. It starts with a finger prick, and then you get your test results in about 15 minutes.

The test looks for two different antibodies in your blood. IgM and IgG.

"If they show positive for IgM, it means they are still in the process of trying to fight the virus, but if they show positive for IgG, that means they have the antibodies," Cheryl Gray, president of ARCPoint Labs Southwest Fort Worth. Grote said.

"I just wanted to see out of curiosity if I had the antibodies to see if I could donate plasma … I heard that he's giving it to some patients to help them recover," Grubbs said.

"The public has been very good at seeing the benefits of finding the antibodies so they can help … because if we can find more donors, then we can donate blood to people who are sick," Grote said. "That helps them recover."

Anyone who is healthy and has not shown symptoms of COVID-19 in at least seven days can take the test.

Since it is elective, it is not covered by insurance.

The laboratory we visit charges $ 65.

It is not FDA approved, but is now available according to the agency's Emergency Use Authorization Guidelines. Clinical tests showed that this test is 99% accurate in detecting antibodies.

In the laboratory we are visiting at this time, medical personnel and first responders receive first priority for this test.

