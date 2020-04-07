Some giant pandas had sex

HONG KONG – Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas who were never able to get in the mood after 13 years of living together in a Hong Kong zoo, successfully mated on Monday, a rare feat for the famous low-libido species and a cause for celebration in the world of animal conservation.
The mating of pandas, animals that have a mating "season,quot; of just a few days a year, raised hopes that the population of vulnerable species might be about to increase. Whether in captivity or in the wild, giant pandas rarely display the desire or ability to mate, jeopardizing their survival and making their infrequent fights commendable.
Maybe Ying Ying and Le Le just needed some privacy. Ocean Park closed on January 26 as part of Hong Kong's efforts to combat the coronavirus, leaving the amusement park and zoo free of its usual crowds of visitors.
"Since the arrival of Ying Ying and Le Le in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they have unfortunately not yet been successful until this year after years of testing and learning," said Michael Boos, executive director of zoo operations. and conservation in Ocean Park. "The successful process of natural mating today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy through natural mating is greater than artificial insemination."
For a while it will not be known if the tapping of the little panda legs is on the way. The gestation period is 72 to 324 days, and ultrasounds cannot detect a cub until 14 to 17 days before birth, the zoo said.
Ying Ying and Le Le, both 14, had followed the classic song and dance of the mating season. Ying Ying had been playing more in the water. He left Le scent marks around his habitat and looked for the smell of Ying Ying. Typical courtship of panda.
After seeing Ying Ying's hormone levels change, park officials said they knew the pandas had entered the short window where they could mate, and they knew Monday morning could be the peak time for action. Park staff members waited with cameras, capturing some slightly risky photographs during the event and a romantic-looking hug.
(You can follow this link to watch the video and listen to the audio of the eventBut be careful, you know exactly what you're getting into.)
The difficulties pandas encounter in reproducing have contributed to the species becoming vulnerable. In 2014, the World Wide Fund for Nature estimated that there were only 1,864 giant pandas left in the wild.
Historically, pandas have been so bad at mating that some zoo keepers have even attempted to show animals videos of other pandas having sex, as a kind of practical guide.
Females are receptive and fertile for only 24 to 72 hours each year. If a man doesn't step forward, he has to wait a full year for another chance.
