Some giant pandas had sex

HONG KONG – Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas who were never able to get in the mood after 13 years of living together in a Hong Kong zoo, successfully mated on Monday, a rare feat for the famous low-libido species and a cause for celebration in the world of animal conservation.

The mating of pandas, animals that have a mating "season,quot; of just a few days a year, raised hopes that the population of vulnerable species might be about to increase. Whether in captivity or in the wild, giant pandas rarely display the desire or ability to mate, jeopardizing their survival and making their infrequent fights commendable.

Maybe Ying Ying and Le Le just needed some privacy. Ocean Park closed on January 26 as part of Hong Kong's efforts to combat the coronavirus, leaving the amusement park and zoo free of its usual crowds of visitors.

"Since the arrival of Ying Ying and Le Le in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they have unfortunately not yet been successful until this year after years of testing and learning," said Michael Boos, executive director of zoo operations. and conservation in Ocean Park. "The successful process of natural mating today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy through natural mating is greater than artificial insemination."