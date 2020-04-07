Social media: orders to remove content from social media must come through appropriate legal notices: IAMAI – Latest News

Although social media companies are taking action against the spread of misinformation and fake news, any request to remove content must be made through an appropriate legal notice, industry body IAMAI said on Tuesday.

The Indian Mobile and Internet Association (IAMAI), whose members include Facebook, Google, Tiktok, Sharechat, etc., said that social media platforms do not create content on their own and therefore users are responsible for create any misinformation using these tools.

"While the platforms have taken positive steps to restrict the spread of fake news, any form of removal of the content will have to come through appropriate legal notices as determined by existing legal provisions. The platforms on their part often engage actively with such relevant authorities to facilitate a more cooperative mechanism in this regard, "IAMAI said in a statement.

Last week, a report from open source data verification and intelligence IT firm Voyager Infosec stated that several videos are being posted on social media platforms like Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter to influence Muslims in India against safe practices to contain coronavirus infection.

The firm found that the videos have been filmed in foreign locations and in India and are primarily posted on the Chinese mobile video app Tiktok with false information about the coronavirus and religious instigations against health advisories.

These videos are shared on other platforms such as Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook, "says the report.

The report submitted to the India Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center claims to have analyzed over 30,000 videos in a five-day period. Furthermore, he said that most of these videos have been created with professional video editing software, and the originally uploaded accounts are removed after circulating them on other social media platforms.



The industry body said that social media platforms are collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and local administrations to spread the correct information.

He said the platforms have also deployed "fact-checking mechanisms to verify authentic news and also allow and encourage users to report suspected suspicious news,quot; and "campaign among their users against unverified news and disinformation to raise awareness against false information. " news on their platforms. "

According to IAMAI, most platforms are also monitoring organic, post-based ads and promotions to protect users of dubious products and claims of cure or relief during this crisis.

"The content of these platforms is not created by the platforms, the responsibility for creating / generating erroneous information falls on the users of social networks and not on the platform itself," said the association.

He also said that the association has communicated to the Ministry of Information and Technology and the Interior Ministry with details of the measures taken by its member social media platforms about disinformation in the current times of crisis.