SoCal precipitation in March averaged 150-250% of normal totals – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Talk about climate change.

After one of the driest January / February combinations on record, Southern California saw averages 150 to 250 percent of normal rainfall in most areas during the month of March, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) .

The levels of precipitation "helped make a noticeable dent in what was becoming a year of dry water," NWS said.

Temperatures in March continued to be relatively average, with frosts limited to the Antelope Valley and mountainous areas.

