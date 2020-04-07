SN Q,amp;A: Bayley reflects on her year of change, and that & # 39; crazy & # 39; Wrestlemania

Life has changed a lot for Bayley since she was drafted for "WWE SmackDown,quot; last April in the Superstar Shakeup.

Last May, she won the Money in the Bank women's fight to secure a title shot that could be used at any time. That night she cashed out the briefcase and then defeated Charlotte Flair to become the "SmackDown,quot; women's champion.

In September, it went from babyface to heel. On the October 11 episode of "SmackDown," the 30-year-old superstar debuted a new look when she came out with short hair.

Then came Sunday and the culmination of a hectic 12-month period. She defeated Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina on the second night of WrestleMania 36 to retain her title.

Sporting News spoke to Bayley the day after that Fatal Five-Way win to discuss the changes in her appearance, learn how to be a heel and whether she is interested in taking on Banks in an individual match.

(Editor's note: this interview has been edited for its length and clarity).

SPORT NEWS: Lately, many people have been talking about their new haircut. What went into the process of changing it?

Bayley He had to cut the old life he was living, so that was the symbolic thought behind it. But honestly, the night I went out with short hair, I did it that morning, or that afternoon, actually, in the sand. Jackie, who is my amazing makeup artist who works with WWE, is also a stylist. Then this idea occurred to him, and it coincided with my idea, and we went with it. I feel like every time she cuts it off, we keep reducing it because I say, "You know what the hell. Let's try it." So I'm at that stage of trying different things. I love. At first, I was in shock, but now I love it, mainly because I don't have to use as much shampoo or conditioner and not as much time in the hair dryer.

SN: How long did it take you to accept what you had done?

Bayley (Laughter) All day, when I did it the first time, I thought, "My God, I made a mistake. What did I just do?" In fact, I had to go see (WWE President) Vince (McMahon) to show him my hair. Once she saw it, she said, "Oh I love it, it looks amazing." So that calmed me down a bit. But then I also had to go home to my fiance. She loves long hair and said, "Oh no, I like it, it looks good." I thought, "OK, I feel a little better about it." So I'd say it took me about four days until I was happy with the choice.

SN: I see it as a reflection of you going from baby face to heel. You were always known as the bubbling babyface with the grand entrance. How long did it take you to go from one side of the spectrum to the other side?

Bayley I am still learning right now. When I realized I was going to do this, I was very happy. I thought, "This is a challenge that I always wanted to do." I always felt like I would be good at (that), and maybe I could do even better than the other character. I was very excited. Once I started doing it, I said, "Oh my friend, this is very difficult. This is not what I expected it to be. I have to learn even more, and I have to do it in a totally different way." matches in a different way. "I'm still learning to this day, like, I'm watching WrestleMania right now just to look at myself and see what I don't like and what I liked about what I was doing and my behavior and everything.

SN: Have you talked to someone, received advice from someone, or are you trying to feel it for yourself and make your own decisions?

Bayley At first, I was just doing my thing just to see how he would approach the games and see how he did it. Once I understood how I am going to handle my matches, I started asking for some opinions just to see what his thoughts are. Roman (Reigns) always watches shows when we are at live events. Then I would ask Roman, and he would complement certain things, and then tell me something to work on. I did my best to ask Daniel Bryan when we were on tour once because he too had gone from being the adorable guy and the guy that everyone was cheering on the guy who turned his back on everyone. I wanted to get his opinion on what was difficult for him, and he helps me a lot as to where to escalate my aggressiveness and everything.

SN: Looking from afar, it seems like he looks at you every week, you're just having more fun than 12 months ago. Is it fair to say that?

Bayley I would say yes. A year ago, I was at that point doing the same thing for six or seven years. So it became natural and became the same as always. I knew I was going to have a reaction. I knew how I wanted to react to my opponent. Now I am at a point where everything is so new to me and I am learning what works. I am literally learning everything again. It is like starting again. I think it's like 18 again and like, "Man, this is the best thing ever."

SN: You said before that you were what you were watching WrestleMania. What was it like to compete in the biggest annual event of the year without fans?

Bayley It was crazy, but in the best way. Sasha (Banks) and I were in the first real match on "SmackDown,quot; that aired in front of no one. Every day we are doing it, and being so. "This is crazy. How are we going to do this match with nobody there? How are we going to do this promotion with nobody there? Who are we talking to? Where do we turn our attention?" It is always the craziest feeling there is. But I would say it was a learning experience. Now, if someone asks us if we can go out and fight in front of anyone, we can say, "Yes, we can do it. We've done it a million times." I think it turned out to be a great experience and knowing that you can do it and (WWE) did WrestleMania. It was something I waited all week for. I didn't do anything all day at home and just did my routine, but this was something to me that seemed like a party.

SN: A lot of people want to see you and Sasha in the ring one by one on the main roster because the game at NXT Takeover in Brooklyn in August 2015 was one of the best games of the last decade. What would it mean to you professionally and personally to have that long-term show with Sasha Banks on the main roster fighting for the female title of "SmackDown,quot;?

Bayley It's something I've always dreamed of, especially after Takeover five years ago. That was supposed to be our first game. Then I said, "OMG, when are we going to do this again? I'm going to miss her so much." She is my favorite person to be in the ring. Fortunately, during all my time on "Raw,quot; and "SmackDown,quot;, I have been able to share every WrestleMania with her and almost every pay per event. We have been team champions. I am so grateful that we do things together every year. It is definitely something I would love to do again before we both retire.