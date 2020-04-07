Sky Sports Golf Podcast: When Will Coronavirus Golf Come Back? The | Golf News







Rich Beem, Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart discussed golf's new core program and discussed when the sport could resume in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The trio joined host Josh Antmann to reflect on the significant changes in the golf calendar in recent days, with The Open canceled for the first time since World War II, the Masters moved to November, and both the US Open and the PGA Championship obtained new spaces in the 2020 calendar.

A joint statement from the governing bodies of golf confirmed the new program for the second half of the season, although the podcast panel was not convinced that the PGA Championship could start the main season at TPC Harding Park from August 6 to 9.

2020 reprogrammed golf calendar A joint statement from the governing bodies of golf confirmed new dates for the 2020 majors.

Listen or subscribe at:

"You have to have players to be able to play the tournament," Dougherty told the Sky Sports podcast. "Could you produce an international field that is the PGA Championship with the restrictions that are likely to remain in place?

"Imagining that in that short space of time we are going to be in a position where we can take these guys to a tournament, cover a tournament and organize it in its entirety, that does justice to one of the top four, it's something that I it's hard to imagine. "

Brooks Koepka is a consecutive winner of the PGA Championship

In addition to analyzing all the tournament changes, Beem explains the current situation in his home state of Texas and explains how different parts of the United States are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett also makes a cameo to reveal how he has remained competitive during the sporting shutdown, before an extended podcast with him later in the week.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe through iTunes!