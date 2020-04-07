Singer Duffy is finally talking about her rape and kidnapping

Singer Duffy was at the top of the charts at one point and apparently disappeared out of nowhere. It turns out that she went through a heartbreaking experience and is now ready to share about it.

In February, Duffy revealed through social media that she was raped and kidnapped. In a personal essay, she revealed that the kidnapping took place within a month and how it has impacted her since then.

An excerpt from the original post said: puedo I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I made a commitment to want to feel the sunlight on my heart again, the sun is now shining. Wondering why I didn't choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And it slowly broke. "

She then implored her fans not to worry and that she is now safe. He also revealed that he would detail it later.

She returned with more details of that terrifying incident.

‘It was my birthday, I was drugged in a restaurant. I was drugged for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country. I don't remember getting on the plane and I found myself in the back of a traveling vehicle. They put me in a hotel room and the author returned and raped me. I remember the pain and tried to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I remained calm and as normal as anyone could in a situation like that, and when I got home, I sat stunned like a zombie. I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me. With what little strength I had, my instinct was to run, run and find a place to live that he couldn't find. "

The brave singer was praised by fans through Instagram. The full 3,600-word essay can be read at Duffywords.com.



