Simply the top 25 secrets about Schitt & # 39; s Creek revealed

A Canadian treasure once sang "Goodbye is the saddest word I will ever hear,quot; … and it seems that Céline Dion was singing about our feelings towards Schitt & # 39; s Creek.

The beloved POP TV series ends its six-season run on Tuesday, with viewers receiving their last stay at the Rose Motel with the Rose family after three years of laughter, love and Alexis.

Co-created by real-life father and son duo Eugene Y Dan Levy, who also star as father and son Johnny and David Rose, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It became the little Canadian show that no one saw become a pop culture phenomenon. But thanks to stellar comedy (and emotional) performances, including Catherine O & # 39; Hara as Moira: endless phrases and memorable moments that can be infinitely quoted, and deliver one of the most adorable romances of modern television with David and Patrick (Noah Reid) will end as one of the most beloved comedies on television.