Should you text your ex? This flow chart will help you.

You are in the fourth week of pandemic isolation. Or is it week five? Who can remember it?

That means you may feel more anxious and scared. Let's not forget to get bored.

Maybe that's why I keep getting questions from the Love Letters advice column from people who want to contact an ex.

It is not just the readers, my friends also ask.

Most of the time, I tell them not to go near lovers of their past. If sending a message to an ex eight weeks ago wasn't a smart idea, it's probably not a good idea now.

There are a few exceptions to that rule, of course.

For them, and for you, at Love Letters we create a practical flow chart that you can save on your phone, share with friends, cut and put in your refrigerator, or take it to bed with you so you don't make mistakes. 2 am

If you send a note to someone at 2 a.m., it should be me at [email protected]

Design by Jason Lederman @thecolorblindfilmmaker. Contributions by Jenna Cirbo and Devin Smith.