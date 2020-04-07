Home Entertainment Shoreline Mac P Dawg mob member shot dead!

Shoreline Mac P Dawg mob member shot dead!

Fans are mourning on Tuesday after it was announced that Shoreline Mafia rapper Mac P Dawg was shot dead.

Podcaster Adam22 broke the news, posting footage of the rapper along with the caption: "Shoreline Mafia associate Mac P Dawg was shot to death in Los Angeles tonight. Rest in peace."

