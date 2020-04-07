Shoreline Mac P Dawg mob member shot dead!

Fans are mourning on Tuesday after it was announced that Shoreline Mafia rapper Mac P Dawg was shot dead.

Podcaster Adam22 broke the news, posting footage of the rapper along with the caption: "Shoreline Mafia associate Mac P Dawg was shot to death in Los Angeles tonight. Rest in peace."

Several reports say the rapper was targeted by gang members, although this has not been confirmed. Police have not yet released a public statement about the shooting.

Fenix ​​Flexin, also a member of the Shoreline Mafia, visited Instagram to honor his late friend.

"Wordlessly brother I always love you, macpforever," he wrote along with a broken heart emoji and a dove emoji.

Mac P Dawg is best known for his "Let Me Know," which featured rapper Ohgeesy. He is also known for several other popular songs, such as "On the Go,quot;, "Salt Shaker,quot; and "Savages,quot;.

Our deepest condolences to the Mac P Dawg family.