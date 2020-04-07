Shopclues offers 48-hour delivery of essential items in Delhi, Gurugram – Latest News

ShopClues e-commerce platform announced a two-day fast delivery of essential items for its customers in Delhi and Gurugram.

Essential items include items related to personal hygiene and safety, food, over-the-counter medications and medical equipment, etc.

"In this current situation, the important thing is that our customers have quick access to products that are essential for their daily life without having to leave their homes to make these purchases and still receive them at home as soon as possible." said Sanjay Sethi, executive director of ShopClues.

The company has introduced contactless delivery, encouraging customers to pay online for their purchases.

All ShopClues packages will be dropped at the door to avoid human contact.

"To make this possible, we are aligning our technology and logistics teams very closely so that customer service is fast and continuous," added Sethi.

The online platform said it will expand this service throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) shortly.

