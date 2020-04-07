Sheriff: Blake Heavirland and Forrest Runquist robbed their home while homeowners spent winter months out of state – Up News Info

Two men were indicted Monday in the St. Louis County District Court for their alleged roles in the theft of a house near Floodwood while the owners spent the winter months out of state.

Blake Heavirland, 37, has been charged with robbery in the first degree.

Forrest Runquist, 58, was charged with being a criminal in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the house was stolen "numerous times over a week and a half."

The thieves took pistols, an ATV, a utility trailer, televisions, tools and a "large amount of personal property and family heirlooms with sentimental value," according to an incident report.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was first alerted to the crime on March 30, after a friend of the property owners stopped at the property to "check things,quot; and found that it had been stolen.

Sheriff's deputies say they carried out search warrants in the vicinity on April 1, and much of the stolen property was recovered.

The sheriff says more people are likely to be charged in connection with the incident. If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Duluth at 218-336-4350.