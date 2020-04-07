Shelter-in-place, elusive social distancing for thousands of homeless Bay Area people during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLddcb8bcb349ddb2bd7eec922ea62022775%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – In the fourth week of a shelter-in-place order, tens of thousands of homeless people in the Bay Area are still unable to do so.

Marc Roth has been staying at the navigation center along the San Francisco Embarcadero, where he says that social distancing is impossible. He keeps reading the headlines about hotels being offered to the homeless, but he hasn't seen anyone from his navigation center offer him a private room.

"I keep hearing them say they are going to do the right thing. I'm just waiting for them to do what they really say they are going to do," Roth said. "They say it's socially distant, but they don't make it possible … then you have your beds three inches apart, so how do you keep yourself six feet away from the people who sleep three inches from you?"

In a drastic change of direction, the city announced that it will now begin to do what homeless providers have been asking it to do for weeks, moving people at risk out of congregated living spaces to hotel rooms. .

"We realize that we should think about making changes to avoid having an outbreak or a situation in places like Moscone West where there are large populations of people," Mayor London Breed said Monday.

Less than a week ago, Mayor Breed announced a plan to move people into homeless shelters to Moscone West to reduce the existing shelter population. When pressed to move homeless people to hotels more quickly, the mayor said, "I know we have thousands of rooms and people are asking why we didn't open the doors and let everyone in, I wish it was that easy." .

"They haven't even put up barriers, I mean, they haven't even made the plastic sheeting between the beds," said Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Homelessness.

"People who are not housed are very afraid … they feel like the city is killing them."

Three recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 within San Francisco shelters only added to providers' concern that the city has waited until people are sick to move them. Public health experts say that individual hotel rooms are the safest option.

"I think obviously in an ideal environment, we would move everyone from shelters and camps to private hotel rooms, that would be best," said Dr. Margot Kushel of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations.

"I think from a hotel point of view and being able to respond, we are working as fast as we can with the city," said Kevin Carroll, Executive Director of the San Francisco Hotel Council.

The hotel industry is stepping forward to help, in part because they are struggling themselves. 40 of the city's 215 hotels have temporarily closed and most have laid off staff. The San Francisco Hotel Council has offered 10,000 rooms for people who cannot isolate themselves, although it's true that there are still many questions about how this will work.

What does that mean for the hotel? What does that mean for hotel staff and what does that mean when quarantine ends? Carroll said.

Kushel says this population should be prioritized for testing. "I think it would actually be a very reasonable use of limited testing resources because if someone tests negative, who doesn't have the virus, we can, you know, breathe a little bit easier and maybe return them to a shelter, etc. cetera,quot;, said.

Breed has disagreed with the Board of Supervisors and homeless service providers about how fast to fill hotels. Of the 10,000 rooms offered, so far only 190 rooms are occupied by homeless people and 945 rooms are under contract for that population. 30 rooms are occupied by lifeguards and 883 rooms are occupied for that population, more are expected to be under contract soon.

"We don't want to rent 3,000 rooms that remain empty for a couple of weeks," said Trent Rhorer, Executive Director of the Human Services Agency.

In the RFQ obtained by KPIX we have an idea of ​​how this will work. The contracts will last a minimum of four months. There will be two categories of hotel guests, people who cannot isolate themselves such as the homeless or people who are discharged from the hospital and first responders.

Hotel staff will take care of lifeguards as guests, changing bedding every day and cleaning their rooms, but food will not be provided. The city will manage the isolation rooms, three meals will be provided daily, but no cleaning services will be provided. Security guards will be present at the hotels for the homeless.

"The overall resources needed to provide immersive support services for many of these populations make it difficult to open doors and allow anyone to enter," Breed said.

"I think the city is moving too slow," said Friedenbach.

Providers like the Coalition on Homelsesness want to participate, asking the city to allow them to help manage these hotels, something the city of Oakland has already done, Abode Services is operating two hotels in Oakland that will house homeless people during this time.

"If we do it in partnership, we can do it, it won't be perfect, but we don't have time for perfection," Friedenbach said.

"This is a real opportunity to take advantage of what is happening and build a real solution and it's all about talking, not acting," said Roth.

Roth moved to an SRO, he says he feels safe there despite some shared living spaces, including his bathroom. He says hotel rooms should go to the most vulnerable homeless residents who are on the street and in shelters right now.