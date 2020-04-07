Shaken by the coronavirus scare in his family, the great Olympian Edwin Moses is not sure that Tokyo will be safe to organize the Summer Games in 2021

Crouching in Georgia, certain that his tomato plants will reach the sun as the invisible fog of the coronavirus begins to recede, Edwin Moses feels blessed. Carving red clay from an orchard, Moses is safe at home, a 64-year-old legend grateful for health as solid as Olympic gold.

The best obstacle that ever lived wants nothing … except toilet paper, which accumulators cannot keep their gloves dirty.

“I used to spin that roll of toilet paper like a roulette. Now, I spin it like I'm breaking a safe, "Moses told me, as laughter shook his chest, with a happy reminder that the best thing that can be passed from one person to another is a smile.

It is a thankful smile that warms the heart of a great champion, where Moses closely keeps a precious story of a loved one who was swallowed by the coronavirus but managed to escape.

At a time when COVID-19 had put sports aside, he wanted to talk about how Moses dealt with the 1980 summer boycott of the Olympics, which robbed him of an almost certain victory at a time when he was unbeatable in the 400-meter hurdle One race won 122 incredible times in a row over a full decade of dominance that left world-class competitors amazed in their dust.

"He was devastated," Moses recalled, rubbing the emotional scars that remain four decades after being used by President Jimmy Carter as a political pawn in the Cold War against Russia.

So, Moses offered a heartfelt empathy for superstar gymnast Simone Biles and all the other current American Olympic athletes, all now in limbo, hopeful but unsure whether the postponed virus Summer Games in Tokyo will actually take place in 2021. No However, I detected something more, something bigger and more important than a deferred Olympic dream, was to pull the shadows from the mind of the brave old man.

"I have a very close relative who contracted (coronavirus)," Moses said, struggling over whether he should share details of a deeply personal story. "I will tell you, because I think it is important to know. He is my son. He is a professional volleyball player in Spain."

Playing sports is often a difficult path for the son of a legend, because the inevitable comparisons are almost impossible to shake. Julian Moses made a name for himself in the volleyball arena, not an athletics stadium, at Lewis University in Illinois, then traveled last fall to join a club team in Ibiza, an idyllic island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Feeling sick shortly after the vacation with a cough and sore throat, Julian was "one of the first victims," ​​Moses confessed, as I hung up on every word that a concerned parent spoke on the phone. "The test was done and it came back positive."

COVID-19, which has devastated Spain with almost 14,000 deaths, will not rob Julian of those who love a 24-year-old athlete with a full life ahead of him. He completely recovered in quarantine under the care of his mother, a resident of Germany.

"We got him out of Spain just in time. I said,: We have to get you out of there. Period. "That's the best decision we made," said Moses. "He was one of the lucky ones."

Failure has never been an option for Moses. Refusing to be defeated by the 1980 boycott, he returned to win the second Olympic gold of a brilliant career at the Los Angeles Summer Games four years later. Therefore, he is specially qualified to understand the stress Biles is currently feeling, whose precise mental and physical preparation for Tokyo must now be redesigned after the coronavirus destroyed all our plans for 2020.

“For (Biles) waiting another year will be a challenge. As athletes know, things happen over the course of a year. You can hurt yourself. … And she has a lot of money financially at the Olympics, "said Moses, who regularly travels the world, consulting with the brightest sports medicine researchers, as president of the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

When I sought tranquility, we will return to normal and the Summer Games will lift the spirits of the world during the rescheduled dates in Japan next year, Moses raised a severe hand of caution. A pandemic can spread and erupt like a wildfire, and Moses is not sure if the coronavirus is contained enough to allow more than 11,000 athletes to converge safely in Tokyo in 2021.

"Um, we'll see. … I'm waiting for more data, "Moses said, refusing to assume that the Olympics can be safely held before we know when an effective antidote or vaccine against COVID-19 will be widely available.

Like the Cold War, a stubborn Olympic competition of insistence unleashed by drug cheats and every big or small challenge Moses has faced during his life, he believes that the United States can get to the other side of this stronger pandemic, provided that all in the country they realize what is happening. participate in the fight against the coronavirus.

"If you think it won't bother you, or you will be saved at the end of the day by some force you believe in … there could be surprises," Moses said. "If it's not a surprise to you, someone very close to you will probably have it and have a very hard time."

The sight of the empty shelves in the supermarket, where the toilet paper we take for granted has disappeared, gives Moses reasons to laugh at the absurdity of our very human condition. But the coronavirus, stealthy and fast enough to face the son of an Olympic legend, is very serious, an enemy so malicious that it can only be defeated by science and surveillance.

"It's not a joke," said Moses. "It's not a joke."