Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be part of the Lady Gaga initiative

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Don 2 (2011). More than nine years have passed since the last time they were seen together. While there were reports of the two working on Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic, sources ruled out the rumors.

But now SRK and PeeCee will reportedly work on the same project, though they won't share screen space. Lady Gaga's initiative with Global Citizen, One World: At Home Together is a virtual collaboration between some of the world's greatest celebrities. Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Lizzo and many more will be part of it to raise funds for the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Priyanka and Shah Rukh are part of this formation.

Organizers have already raised a total of $ 35 million. With the participation of such high-profile celebrities in this historic cultural event, it is expected to raise a much more substantial amount for those affected and working against COVID 19.