SF Supes Lobbying to Quickly Move Thousands of Homeless People to Hotels – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Exactly a day after Mayor London Breed announced plans to prioritize hotel rooms for the homeless, five supervisors chimed in saying the city has not gone far enough.

Supervisors Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin presented an emergency ordinance that would secure 8,250 hotel rooms and 7,000 would go to the homeless.

Jillian Hitch gave KPIX an exclusive look at the enclosed spaces within the Circle Circle Navigation Center at this time. Beds are still inches apart. There are no soap in the bathrooms or towels for people to shower.

"It's very, very dirty, they ran out of masks, without soap," said Hitch.

Hitch is currently downtown. She observed last week that someone close to her tested positive for Covid-19. She says she doesn't feel safe.

Two other cases of coroniavirus were confirmed at the MSC South shelter over the weekend.

"There were hundreds of people who could have come into contact with those who had the virus and so far only 27 people have come out of that shelter," said Haney.

Mayor London Breed originally planned to reduce the shelter population with mega-shelters like Moscone West, but supervisors called the plan dangerous.

"Would you put your family there? I don't think so, "said Ronen.

For several weeks, the mayor was adamant that the city would provide hotel rooms to first responders and anyone in need of a medical quarantine, and that some homeless people would move to hotels, but most would remain in shelters.

On Monday, Mayor Breed reversed the course saying that homeless people over the age of 60 and anyone with underlying health conditions would be prioritized for hotel rooms. The emergency ordinance goes further and faster than that. He would immediately begin to remove people from shelters and place them in hotel rooms.

"Every hour we wait we put people at risk," Haney said.

The ordinance reallocates 8,250 private hotel rooms secured by the city; 7,000 would go to homeless people; 750 would be for front-line workers; and, 500 would go to those who need medical quarantine. Supervisors demand that people be placed in hotels before April 26, when the virus is expected to peak in California.

An email statement from Mayor Breed's spokesman said: "City staff is working every day to address the challenges of this crisis, including how to keep our population healthy without shelter. This has been one of our Top priorities since the mayor declared a state of emergency and continues to do so today.

We are moving forward to bring our vulnerable residents to hotel rooms and prioritize public health in all of our decisions for those living in crowded settings. The city is moving at an unprecedented rate in crisis circumstances and we will continue to adapt to meet this challenge as it evolves. ”

For Hitch who has to sleep in the shelter tonight and can't socialize or wash his hands, the additional hotel rooms can't get there fast enough.