Selena Gomez will double the donation for relief COVID-19 from the sale of the luxury version & # 39; Rare & # 39;

In her announcement about the April 9 release, the singer of & # 39; Look at Her Now & # 39; explains that a particular song titled & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39; it's about falling and falling in love again and again.

Selena Gomez It is doing its best to offer some relief amid the coronavirus crisis. About a week after providing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center doctors and nurses with masks and fans, the hit maker "Lose You to Love Me" announced that he will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of the deluxe version. " Rare. "

On Monday, April 6, the 27-year-old singer / actress announced that the deluxe version of her 2020 album will be out on April 9. Along with the disclosure, he made public his promise to personally donate to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund, as well as his plan to donate "$ 1 of each order in my official store to the fund from now on."

In her announcement, Disney's ex-girlfriend noted that the deluxe version of "Rare" will include three new tracks, "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir." About "Boyfriend" in particular, he explained, "It's a joyous song about falling and getting back up again and again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone but you to be happy."

While "excited" to share "Boyfriend" with her fans, the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber He noted that the romantic relationship is the last thing he thinks about in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in today's context, I want to make it clear that a boyfriend is not near my list of priorities," he said. "Like the rest of the world, I pray for security, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

The hit maker "Who Says" continued to encourage his followers to get involved to help those in need in the midst of the pandemic. In the legend of his post, he directed fans and followers alike to his bio to "learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund."

On March 31, Selena went to Twitter to reveal her commitment to the Los Angeles hospital, where she underwent a kidney transplant. "I am very grateful for every medical professional who is putting their health on the line to care for others," she tweeted. "I am donating to @CedarsSinai as they have few masks and fans. They have taken good care of me so it is my turn to show my gratitude."