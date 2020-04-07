See what professionals are cooking during the coronavirus social distance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A number of culinary superstars are stepping up their game on social media to not only stay busy and healthy, but also educate their followers on how to do it on the food front during these tough times. Through cooking clubs, live tutorials, and recipe suggestions that take full advantage of limited fridge and pantry options, these famous chefs are turning their Instagram accounts into must-have cooking resources. Below you'll find our favorite accounts of family favorites from the food world that are absolutely must-haves during the coronavirus quarantine.

Massimo Bottura

This three-star, Modena-native recipient is in a unique (literally) position to lift your spirits right now. Her lighthearted "Kitchen Quarantine,quot; series consists of live videos (posted at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) of the epicenter of one of the world's leading outbreak hot spots. Along with easy-to-follow cooking demos, the extremely personable chef keeps himself busy engaging in Q,amp;A with hungry fans. Fortunately, fluency in Italian is not required – your daughter / director offers narration in English.

David Chang

From tips on how to easily regrow green chive sprouts to the best way to freeze a large batch of rice to the merit of saving bacon fat, turn to David Chang's IG, especially if you're a stone's throw from a well -stocked Asian grocery store. Family is a key ingredient for the expert Momofuku. Teaching your 1-year-old how to appreciate new food is a helpful guide for new parents to get started. But the cooking tricks of his mother and grandmother are useful for everyone.

Michael Symon

Head over to Michael Symon's Instagram for quarantine-friendly recipes that likely predate your own period of isolation. Many of Iron Chef's creations are a sheet, a pot, or a pan for those of you who are tired of spending a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and cleaning. He's even looking for vegans with a dairy-free yet flavorful Mac & "Cheese,quot;.

Jamie Oliver

Earlier this week, Jamie Oliver released "Keep Cooking and Carry On,quot; on Channel 4 in the UK. For those who do not have access to the series that navigates the complexities of a COVID-19 kitchen, we suggest turning to the Instagram of British cooking sensation, where you will find summaries and links to "easy,quot; recipes for homemade bread, carbonara and much more. .

Ina Garten

Ina Garten is the undisputed grand doyenne of simple yet elevated home cooking. His most recent IG posts have focused on the tricks of his own recipes along with some kitchen organizing tips. Best of all, the Barefoot Contessa is interacting with her followers, so if you're looking for expert cooking advice or just want to consult Jeffrey, chime in with a comment.

Richard Blais

Richard Blais offers a dose of black humor with his "One Pot Apocalypse,quot; posts, featuring his ideas for tricks and shortcuts during quarantine. Although his creations don't exactly fall into the category of trying this at home, it's certainly fun to discover how a "Top Chef All-Stars,quot; winner creates innovative culinary creations with limited options. Take your recipe for "Whatyagotchos,quot;, a wild mix of poached chicken, green olives, vegan mozzarella, dill, and keto ranch dressing that sounds strange but, at the very least, looks appetizing.

Christina Tosi

There's no better chef to start an Instagram-powered bakery club than famous Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi posts the ingredient list the night before and then at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, gets going with instructions on what to do with them. The first episode featured instructions on how to make cut cookies that could be baked on-site or frozen for the future. Surprisingly, the recipe consisted of just five pantry staples (all-purpose flour, light brown sugar, unsalted butter, softened, kosher salt, and icing sugar). Tosi being Tosi, he took an extra peculiar step making two different glazes, one with carrot juice and the other with cola.

Geoffrey Zakarian

Who would know better than a "chopped,quot; judge how to turn a limited selection of ingredients into something not just edible, but appetizing? Zakarian's #AtHomewithGZ video tutorials don't feature any curved balls like durian or dry tarantulas, but instead focus on maximizing the bare minimum, whether you're offering five options for boiling an egg or tips for a small batch batch Bolognese.

Giada De Laurentiis

True to form, Giada De Laurentiis is serving easy, comforting, and familiar dishes during quarantine with her Pantry Recipe Central stalls. But like Ina Garten, this Food Network icon is adapting some of her most popular recipes for worn-out kitchens. Not surprisingly, there's a particular focus on Italian-influenced meals, so if you want dishes like chicken tetrazzini or quinoa minestrone and slow cooker, Giada has you covered.