See Jimmy Kimmel and his children play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who wants to be a millionaire it's back.

So is. The classic game show returns this Wednesday night. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a new celebrity edition, in which the stars answer questions in an attempt to win $ 1 million for the charity of their choice.

To celebrate the grand concert, Kimmel played a few rounds during Monday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He also recruited some young contestants: his 5-year-old daughter. Jane Kimmel and her 2 year old son Billy Kimmel.

Instead of playing for $ 1 million, the kids were playing for a million pennies. They also covered various topics on the bench. For example, Jane was asked to name the sisters in Frozen, and Billy was asked to name the dinosaur with three horns.

Despite Billy becoming adorably anxious, the two boys made it to the final round. For the last question, Jimmy did the following: Who is your favorite person? The children had to choose between these answers: A) Daddy, B) Daddy, C) Daddy or D) Mommy.

"Just because we are (in) this Millionaire game and no one is really here, I have to say, just for this game, dad," Jane replied, and then explained to her mother off-camera, "This is how I win if I say so. . "