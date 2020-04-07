Second Resident, Coronavirus Positive Staff Member at West LA Veterans Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– CalVet says a staff member and a second resident of the California Veterans Home in West Los Angeles have tested positive for COVID-19.

CalVet secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani says they are working to identify all people who may have been in contact with the infected resident, including staff.

Dr. Imbasciani said that some residents who have been in contact with people positive for COVID-19 have already been transferred to isolation wings in homes and are being closely monitored.

CalVet operates eight veteran homes across the state. A resident at his Redding home has also tested positive for coronavirus. Her first coronavirus case was announced Saturday, also at the West Los Angeles facility.

Since March 15, CalVet has restricted visits to their homes, except for hospice patients, authorities said.

Nursing homes from Burbank to Riverside have been particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)