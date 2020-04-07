ScreenPlus partners with Vista Group to launch streaming platform – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: As theaters continue to close during the coronavirus pandemic, more and more companies and distributors are finding ways to show through streaming platforms. ScreenPlus is the latest to offer virtual cinema, as they are partnering with cinema software company Vista Group to help cinema exhibitors launch their own VOD platforms to offer home streaming to customers.

The new VOD platform will launch in all major territories starting this week and will offer the potential to unlock a new source of revenue for exhibitors who will be able to activate and customize the platform through their cinema website. On top of that, the platform will combine ScreenPlus' piracy protection and digital rights management with Vista's leading cinema operations, management, loyalty and marketing systems.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership with Vista Group," said ScreenPlus Director John Barnett. "ScreenPlus is a market-leading platform that connects people to their favorite local cinemas, allowing them to view new releases through their cinema portal, but at home. Theaters have been lost as a result of the current COVID-19 crisis, but this will potentially generate additional revenue and retain the relationships exhibitors have with their customers. "

"We have been working with (ScreenPlus developers) Shift72 to bring the ScreenPlus solution to our exhibition customers for some time," said Vista Group Founder and Product Director Murray Holdaway. “The COVID-19 outbreak has seen us accelerate the launch of the product to the exhibition market. The template nature of the solution, which is based on SaaS, allows us to create custom VOD sites for our clients in a very short time. Shift72's technology and delivery are world-class, and we are excited to put exhibitors in the driver's seat, creating new offerings they can deliver to their customers. "

The new platform comes after Kino Lorber's virtual theatrical exhibition initiative, Kino Marquee, expanded to 150 theaters, while Music Box Films also created its own Music Box StreamLocal initiative.

Vista Group offers software and technology solutions for the cinema exhibition and distribution market. They currently serve major movie chains worldwide, including Regal Theaters, Bow Tie Cinemas (USA), Landmark Theaters Cineplex (Canada), Lumiere Pavilions (China), Cineworld Cinemas (UK), Hoyts Cinemas ( Australia, New Zealand), among others.

Developed by parent company Shift72 Ltd, ScreenPlus has created delivery platforms that host many of the world's leading festivals and markets. They recently worked with SXSW, offering a secure platform for the press and industry to view this year's entries. Shift72 has also driven major markets for several years, including Cannes Marché du Film and AFM.