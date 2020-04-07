Screaming at the clouds: the networks, the teams that show old games do not know what "classic,quot; means

%MINIFYHTML207b92dc0e428c731b93f0988b27dcd476%

With each new list of classic games that will stream, stream, or relive during our time of exile coronavirus without sports, a thought comes to mind repeatedly: We don't have a good handle on the word "classic,quot;.

Warning: I'm about to yell at some clouds.

In recent weeks we have seen leagues, networks and teams launching so-called "classic,quot; games to help satisfy the millions of sports fans who have had nothing new to do for almost a month. While some of these are called classics: the NCAA Tournament championship between NC State-Houston in 1983, the 1992 Elite Eight showdown between Duke and Kentucky and 23-22 ends between the Phillies and the Cubs in 1979, to name a few, others have appropriated the title and decreased the meaning of the word.

RIVERA: Is the MLB plan to play in Arizona crazy enough to work, or just crazy?

Inevitably, as I leaf through each new list of classic assumptions, I remember the famous phrase from "The Princess Bride,quot;: I don't think it means what you think it does.

Which brings me to the first cloud: we are too liberal with the word "classic,quot;.

That was my reaction to MLB's recent "Opening Day at Home,quot; campaign that featured so-called classic 30-team games to commemorate what MLB Opening Day 2020 was supposed to be. What I noticed immediately was that almost all the games were post 2000, and that the vast majority were post 2010. That doesn't mean there I do not have They have been classic games in the 21st century, or that the games featured were not important or memorable. But given baseball's fondness for history and nostalgia, not to mention how it values ​​the "all-time,quot; label more than other sports, linking almost all of the "classic,quot; experience of the past 20 years seemed strange.

Not only did I have vague memories of many of the games mentioned on the MLB roster, but even after searching for them or reading the descriptions, I was left with a thought: Hey? Is that a classic? While I recognize that certain games mean more to individual fan bases than the overall sports fandom, I would argue that in many cases there were better games that fit the "classic,quot; label than MLB ultimately chose.

Case in point: The Marlins' game of choice was Game 6 of the 2003 World Series. That was a 2-0 deciding factor for Florida, with Josh Beckett going the distance and striking out nine. A memorable game for Marlins fans, for sure. But more memorable than Game 7 of the 1997 World Series? Really?

One more: Was the Mets' deciding factor in the 2015 NLDS more memorable than Game 6 of the 1986 NLCS? Or Game 5 of that NLCS? Or Game 6 of the World Series? I guess the argument would be that those are all obvious options, so MLB wanted to go with something less expected. It's okay. Here's a better one: the Mets' wild 16-13 16-inning victory over the Braves on July 4, 1985.

I lied. One more: Did Bryce Harper's final grand slam last season really make that game a bigger classic than when they overcame a 10-0 deficit to beat the Pirates? Or Game 5 of the 1980 NLCS? Anyway. …

Defining & # 39; classic & # 39;

So what makes a game classic? I really only have one rule: the game must be compelling at all times. There can be no long stretches when nothing significant happens. In baseball, a classic game can include a round-trip roller coaster, a big comeback, or the perfect pitcher game. But, since "classic,quot; is a sliding scale, it could also include games where historical things happen: a four-homer game, hitting for the cycle, or, say, Greg Maddux's full 76-pitch game in 1997. Anywhere. In any case, there must be multiple significant moments, or at least lasting drama. The "charm,quot; of the game cannot be just a moment, no matter how great it is.

That's, well, a great time.

Not a perfect comparison, but think in terms of a Hall of Fame. In theory, a "classic,quot; game should be a Hall of Fame level contest, or at least provide Hall of Fame level entertainment, an all-time show that can be appreciated at any time. And while there is definitely a varying scale of talent in any Hall of Fame, for example, in the inner circle versus marginal players, the ideal leans more toward the former. The same could apply to games labeled "classic." Just as players aren't inducted into the Hall of Fame for a great moment, or even a great season, a game shouldn't earn elite status because of something exciting happening in the first inning.

MORE: MLB Should Open Large Files During Pause

Look, I get it: The newest "classic,quot; games featured during MLB's "Opening Day at Home,quot; were almost certainly chosen to attract or retain younger fans, which MLB desperately needs. But don't forget that the average MLB fan is 57, which means there are millions upon millions of people who would love to relive classic games from before 2000. There is room for the long haul. Y recent nostalgia

And, to be fair, there has been some progress. The Brewers, for example, on Monday night showed the team's 13th consecutive victory to open the 1987 season, while the MLB Network aired two games from the 1979 World Series. In both examples, older fans could bathe in nostalgia. while younger fans could see something they probably haven't seen before, and perhaps gain more interest in team / baseball history.

All leagues would do well to offer a better mix of these backoff offers in the coming months until sports resume (hopefully). While the young audience is often the golden ticket to the audience, that demographics shouldn't be the only consideration. Again, there are plenty of older fans, say 35-50, whose isolated time would be more tolerable if they could revive their youth through old game broadcasts from the '70s,' 80s, and '90s sometimes. week.

Which brings me to my second cloud: There are so many great games, in all sports, that you don't see.

One unimportant observation: why is it so difficult for sports networks to realize that when it comes to broadcasting games, the higher the almost always the better? I can't be alone preferring to watch the games that took place 30 and 40 years ago instead of two months ago, right? – Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) April 6, 2020

If we're going to be so liberal with the "classic,quot; tag, let's find some older games that are fun to watch. They don't need to be postseason clinchers or nail biting in the October chill. They just need to be fun.

When we think of great games, we tend to favor the postseason. That is understandable, given the setting and what's at stake. But sometimes it makes us label "normal,quot; games as cool, or even classic, solely because of the environment. Just because a World Series game passes 14 innings and ends in a tiebreaker doesn't make it a fantastic visual experience.

With 80 years of televised games, there are countless, perhaps forgotten, regular-season gems that would probably still be highly entertaining today. Two baseball games that I have mentioned in this column: Cubs-Phillies in 1979 and Mets-Braves in 1985 are 100% true classics. Not for a moment, or because of what the game meant for a team's season, but because they were super weird and entertaining. Baseball history is full of super weird and super entertaining. Most other sports are, too.

So let's get weird and entertain ourselves. There is a lot of greatness in the file of each team.

Let's not limit the scope of greatness to our latest sports memories and experiences.