Scientists may know which cases of coronavirus will be fatal – BGR

The researchers have examined the detailed medical records of 85 patients who died in Wuhan from COVID-19, looking for common elements.

They looked for comorbidities, symptoms, and test results that could indicate a poor prognosis for the coronavirus.

The findings could be used to tailor protocols and therapies for patients with COVID-19 who may be at increased risk of developing a severe case of coronavirus.

Scientists may be fighting for COVID-19 cures and vaccines right now, but the harsh reality is that the new coronavirus will continue to claim lives for many weeks and months. Some countries managed to flatten the curve and keep the death toll under control through a combination of social distancing measures and aggressive testing. In contrast, others have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks. According to statistics on Tuesday morning, almost 76,000 people died worldwide, from more than 1,335,000 confirmed patients.

Some medical professionals are trying to improve protocols for people experiencing life-threatening COVID-19 infections by looking at what happened in fatal coronavirus cases. A study using artificial intelligence recently discovered three signs that increase the likelihood that a COVID-19 patient will develop respiratory complications that require ventilation. Now, a new study from China and the USA. USA He analyzed a group of fatal patients with COVID-19, looking for common ground among these cases.

The new study was published online in the American Thoracic Society. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (via Medical Xpress): Clinical characteristics of 85 fatal cases of Wuhan COVID-19: a retrospective observational study.

US researchers USA And China looked at the electronic health records of 85 patients who died in two hospitals in Wuhan. That is the region where the new coronavirus pandemic began a few months ago. They looked at his medical records, exposure to coronavirus, and other chronic diseases. They also analyzed COVID-19 symptoms, laboratory results, CT readings, and the clinical course of these patients.

They made several discoveries that could help doctors tailor treatment and prioritize resources in the future.

The researchers concluded that the highest number of deaths occurred in men over the age of 50 with other chronic diseases. Hypertension, diabetes, and coronary heart disease were the most common comorbidities. The most common cases in COVID-19 that were ultimately fatal included fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Complications included respiratory failure, shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and cardiac arrhythmia.

Abnormalities in blood tests included eosinophilopenia, which seemed to indicate a poor prognosis. Eosinophil counts are reduced in severe respiratory infections. The early onset of shortness of breath was also a common symptom in these cases. Most of these patients were treated by Wuhan doctors with various combinations of medications, including antibiotics, antivirals, and glucocorticoids. Some of them received intravenous immunoglobulin or interferon alfa-2b.

Medical records of the 85 patients revealed that respiratory symptoms may not develop until a week after infection. But once they do, the deterioration is rapid:

The effectiveness of drugs such as antivirals or immunosuppressive agents against COVID-19 is not fully known. Perhaps our most significant observation is that, although respiratory symptoms may not develop until a week after presentation, once they do, there may be a rapid decrease, as indicated by the short duration between the time of admission and death ( 6.35 days on average) in our study.

The researchers also observed that the characteristics they identified may not be valid for all regions. Factors such as genetics and virus mutation could alter the course of fatal cases in other areas.

Image source: Lev Radin / Pacific Press / Shutterstock