Scientists focus on antibody testing that could be key to getting people back to work – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Scientists in the Bay Area and across the country are focusing on antibody tests that could unknowingly recover from the coronavirus. The results could be key to getting people back to work.

An ambitious testing program for the University of Miami began in South Florida, one of several across the country awaiting FDA approval. The goal is to clarify the chaotic picture of how widespread the virus is. They plan to screen 3,500 randomly selected residents.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said a test being developed at Stanford University could be launched as early as this week. The test uses a blood sample typically collected with a finger touch.

"It all starts with determining whether people have immunity, people have the kind of antibodies that will allow us to process new protocols for people to return to the workforce, or at least to society in more traditional ways," Newsom said.

The test, also developed at UCSF, and being studied at UC Berkeley, looks for a person's antibodies, the proteins that the immune system produces to attack the COVID-19 virus. It does not search for the current infection; instead, it detects who has had it in the past, whether they knew it or not.

“The problem is not that all the antibodies are protected. Therefore, you may have a positive antibody test and not be protected, ”said Art Reingold, professor of epidemiology at UC Berkeley. "Or it could have a positive test and the antibodies could disappear in the next six months, or year or two years,quot;

Reingold is part of the UC Berkeley team investigating the antibody test. Antibody tests could also help inform the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.