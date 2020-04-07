Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire promises fans a "perfect,quot; series finale

Schitt Creek Fans aren't ready to see the beloved Canadian comedy come to an end after six seasons, but star Emily Hampshire promises a "perfect,quot; series finale Tuesday night. Hampshire, who plays Rosebud Motel co-owner Stevie Budd on the series, says he can say with "100 percent certainty,quot; that people will be satisfied with the way the show ends.

"It is not one of those endings where you see it and you are disappointed by the end. People may be sad because the show is ending, but it ends so perfectly," Hampshire said. The New York Post.

Hampshire also shared that there is an Easter egg in the final scene that fans can watch. She says it was the final scene that was filmed, and it was the last scene where everyone was together. The actress says a lot is happening for the actors, not just for the show, when they said goodbye.

Dan Levy (David Rose) and his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), created the Emmy-nominated ensemble series about a wealthy family who suddenly loses all their money due to a corrupt business manager, and That forces them to live in the town of Schitt & # 39; s Creek in a run-down motel.

The series premiered in 2015 and also stars Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose and Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose. Throughout the series, the family has grown closer and pampered adult children have become responsible humans. It turns out that losing all of their money could have been the best thing that has ever happened to the family.

In addition to the Rose family, the locals at Schitt’s Creek bring a lot of charm to the series, like Stevie Budd from Hampshire. That character has transformed from a calm and flannel cynic to a more complete person who is David's best friend.

"I find it remarkable with Stevie, unlike most of the characters that grow, evolve and change, I think Stevie is like one of those Russian (nesting) dolls: it opened more like an onion," says Hampshire.

the Schitt Creek The series finale airs Tuesday night, April 7, on Pop TV and sister networks Comedy Central and Logo. The longest episode (followed by an hour-long documentary) airs an hour earlier than normal. The first five seasons of Schitt Creek They are available to stream on Netflix.



