Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39;: the sports world remembers favorite episodes as the series draws to a close

"Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; makes its last bow on Tuesday.

The Canadian comedy, created by Dan and Eugene Levy, focuses on the super-rich family Rose, Johnny, Moira, and their adult children, David and Alexis, who suddenly goes bankrupt and is forced to move to the small neighboring town of Schitt & # 39; s Creek (they own).

A brilliant, award-winning show featuring a sharp and witty script with layered characters, he ends his career after six seasons of crunchy, quirky phrases and a host of awkward but poignant moments.

So before the final curtain comes down at 8 p.m. ET (Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo TV in the United States and CBC in Canada), Sporting News signed up with some of the biggest fans of the show in the sports world in their favorite episode:

"Our Cup Runneth Over,quot; (Season 1, Episode 1)

It was incredibly difficult to choose just one. However, after rewatching the series over the weekend, I have to go back to the beginning. Seeing who the Roses were on Day 1 and how the four main characters made their way through their selfish outer layers and blossomed from the penultimate episode makes you fall in love with them again, and on an even deeper level. Also, we first get to know Moira's wigs, which are a character by themselves. – Jackie Spiegel (Associate Editor, Sporting News Canada)

"Open Mic,quot; Season 4, Episode 6)

The best part of this episode is when Moira and David are standing in the back of the room preparing for the embarrassment of Patrick singing … and then it starts and everything changes: David's guard is down and Moira is fully conscious of love. Patrick has for him. This episode is when David and Moira really start to untie the wall that they have built between them and the community. Schitt & # 39; s Creek's comedy is unrivaled, but it's love that really takes this show to the top. – Chris Johnston (senior hockey writer for Sportsnet)

The addition of Noah Reis (Patrick Brewer) to the cast of "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; was a real turning point for this show, and Patrick and David's developing relationship has been exciting and beautiful and quite simply, the best. The episode "Open Mic,quot; not only helps cement the Rose Apothecary as a thriving local business, but also builds on the affection David traded in his life for his business partner through Patrick's striking cover of a Tina Turner classic. – Ian McLaren (host of Locked On Boston Bruins)

"Turkey Shoot,quot; (Season 1, Episode 8)

In this episode, David shows Stevie (Budd) a strange error in his hotel room that he said "he had a milky exoskeleton." After Googling it, he added that he would eat "chunks or your skin." Stevie went to kill him, but he crossed the room and nobody caught him. That was the same beginning for when Alexis first met Ted: Ted warns Alexis about the smoothie he ordered, saying he would "go through it,quot; and that it was deadly. Twyla comes back with the smoothie and says, "This one is a little less fruity, a little more." Alexis spits him out and says quietly to Ted, "OMG." They went on a date after that, and while the episode also featured David on a turkey shoot, the little stories were fun and showed the understated charm of some key characters on the show. – Russ Cohen (author)

"Meet the Parents,quot; (Season 5, Episode 11)

The famous soap opera actress Gloria Gregson tells Moira that there is freedom to let him go. This is a subtle but powerful line, as it really sums up the journeys that the characters (mainly Patrick and Moira) are going through in this episode. This episode was particularly notable because, like Patrick, he had lived the heteronormative life before speaking to my parents.

It is a confluence of emotions, where you are caught between wanting to tell your parents but you also fear how they may react. All along, David is the most supportive partner in this episode, trying to protect Patrick on his introductory trip, as exemplified when David said he would be willing to just be Patrick's business partner for the party and then in the episode. talking to Patrick's parents. There's a lot of content to unpack and a 25-minute comedy: They made me laugh, cry, and socialize. – Katie Gardner (Marketing Director, NWHL Boston Pride)

I must say that my favorite episode had to be "Meet the Parents,quot; in Season 5 when Patrick approached his parents. I never had to do that, but I could feel the apprehension Patrick felt. And I felt for him. I was especially struck when he said, "My parents are good people." The entire problem was handled with such integrity and poise, hitting every correct note along the way. So much humanity, so much love, all the time making him feel like he was real and authentic. – Ken Campbell (senior writer on The Hockey News)