Saturday Night Live's Sketch Music Producer Was 64 – Deadline

Hal Willner, longtime music producer of sketches for Saturday night live and a music producer and compiler of tribal albums and concerts, he died of complications related to COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Willner who joined SNL In 1981, he also produced albums for artists such as Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson, Marianne Faithfull, and Lucinda Williams. Produced sheet music for films including Finding Forrester (2000) Y New York Bands (2002), and served as a music consultant or supervisor at Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Haunted (2005) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), among many other credits.

"As a unique person I was fortunate enough to come across," Seth Meyers tweeted, Late at night host and ex SNL employee

Willner also carved a niche for himself on the tribute album and on the concert grounds, starting with Stay Awake: various music performances from Vintage Disney Films in 1988, with a wide range of pop artists including Bonnie Raitt, Michael Stipe and Ringo Starr . I would follow that album with equally eclectic collections dedicated to Nino Rota, Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill, and Charles Mingus. According to Variety, which first reported the news of Willner's death, he was compiling a tribute album to T. Rex at the time of his death.

Willner also worked on concerts and tribute events, including the Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen from 2017 and the Los Angeles tribute concert in 2001 to "Harry Smith & # 39; s Anthology of Folk Music".

Willner tweeted on March 28 that he was ill with the coronavirus. "I always wanted to have a number one, but not this," he wrote on a map of the United States indicating that New York was the country's main COVID-19 access point. Pure Arch Oboler with Serling added. In bed on the upper west side. H ”(The name verifications refer to Arch Oboler, who wrote the 1930 horror radio series Lights Out, and Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling).

A day later, Willner tweeted a message to musician and songwriter John Prine: “Sending love to John Prine who is in critical condition with COVID-19. John is a music giant. His songs are as good as it sounds and he is a fascinating artist. Send good thoughts your way. "I sound like that old man on the street who doesn't kick you out of his apple tree."