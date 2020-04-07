Saturday Night Live's Michael Che says he is "hurt and angry,quot; after grandma dies from the coronavirus

Saturday night live Star Michael Che is mourning the loss of his grandmother due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The heartbroken comedian posted an "open letter,quot; to Instagram on Monday to share his feelings and insist that he was "fine."

“Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus. I'm fine considering. Obviously I am very hurt and angry because she had to go through all that pain alone, "wrote the 36-year-old comedian in a long statement.

He went on to say that he is happy that his grandmother is no longer in pain, but he also feels guilty for feeling happy. Che said he has been through a "full range of complex feelings,quot; that everyone else experiences when they lose someone who is very close and special.

"I am not unique. But it is still scary," Che said.

The comedian expressed frustration about how the media and politicians have been spreading misinformation during the pandemic, and believes that we are not "understanding the whole truth." He doesn't know if someone else he knows will die, or maybe he will. But she refuses to believe that she lost her sweet and beautiful grandmother because someone "ate a bat once."

Instead, Che believes that the pandemic could be the result of 5G poisoning, even though he has not investigated or understood what that is. He then counseled his more than 450,000 followers to take care of their immune systems by watching what they eat, drinking plenty of water, taking vitamins and probiotics, and making sure to include plenty of leafy green vegetables when they eat.

Che admitted that sitting and eating cookies is easy because it's "his jam," but COVID-19 appears to be affecting more people with pre-existing conditions. Therefore, sitting and eating junk is not the answer to get rid of the virus.

He also called on the fast food industry to condition people to eat "junk," especially in the black community. Che questioned why his community has some of the best athletes on the planet, but leads the world in diabetes and heart disease.

Che was furious that some fast food restaurants were delivering amid the pandemic and accused them of making food that kills people. He also noted that we don't know what's in fast food, and from what we know, we could also be eating bats.

Michael Che ended his post by saying that the media should stop the daily headlines with death counts because this is not a telethon. And he also expressed his anger at the fact that the whole world is dealing with this virus and losing loved ones because someone ate a bat.

"I'm angry," Che wrote, along with a peace sign emoji.



