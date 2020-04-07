Santa Clara County offers to pay $ 1,000 for old and used fans – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The leaders of Santa Clara County, the Bay Area County most affected by the coronavirus, are willing to pay a $ 1,000 reward to anyone who can provide an old or used fan.

Ventilators are often the best chance of survival for patients with severe cases of coronavirus.

"We are using 217 fans today. We have 435 fans available today. We think we need a thousand other fans, ”said the president of the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chávez, on Monday afternoon.

Chavez announced Monday that the Valley Health Care Foundation will pay a $ 1,000 reward for any respirator.

"Even if they are broken, we are interested in those fans, because we want to make sure we can get to Santa Clara County," says Chavez.

Bloom Energy is working with Santa Clara County and the city of San José to repair the used ventilators and then take them to local hospitals. As of Monday night, there were more than 1,200 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county and 42 deaths.

At the same time, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will lend 500 fans to the national reserve to help the most affected areas, such as New York. He says other states need them more now.

"This is not going to a warehouse. It does not collect dust, to be redeployed immediately based on conditions on the ground, "Newsom said. He says there are more than 11,000 fans in the state health care system at the moment, with another 500 possibly delivered on Tuesday.

"We have capacity in our hospital beds, in our ICU beds and with our ventilator supply," says Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer.

Dr. Cody says it appears that the shelter orders in place are working.

"We are not out of the woods, but there are some flashes of optimism. We are not like other places in the country where cases are growing exponentially. Infections are not growing exponentially here," says Dr. Cody.

Santa Clara County leaders say that while they have not seen a large increase in cases, they want to have the necessary medical equipment on hand should it occur in the future.