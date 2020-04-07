San Jose restaurant offers hot meals for those on the front lines of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The San Jose West Coast Beef Company is committed to delivering free hot meals to workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus even as they struggle to stay afloat during the refugee order in the place.

"Not being able to leave the house or being recommended to leave the house leaves the restaurants downright crippled," said owner John Ladas.

Ladas estimates that business has fallen 75% in recent weeks. Still, he says he is committed to keeping the business open and employing his workers while performing small acts of generosity and gratitude for frontline workers like firefighters and nurses.

“We have a commitment to our employees that I believe is the first and most important thing. So, I have people who depend on us and that this restaurant is open. So that's the main driver for us to continue fighting the good fight if you want, "says Ladas.

On Monday, the West Coast Beef Company delivered meals to firefighters at San Jose Station # 9, located a short distance from their restaurant.

"We have noticed that people are grateful for firefighters. They are showing their appreciation with waves; they bring cookies and cards," says Capt. Alfred Ignacio of the San Jose Fire Department.

Last week, Ladas and his team delivered meals to nurses at Stanford Hospital. In total, the West Coast Beef Company has served more than 200 meals to emergency workers since the outbreak began. Your goal is to exceed 800 donated meals.

"They are on the front line every day putting their lives at risk. So it feels good to do something for them. And that's what we do by cooking food, it's how we can give back," says executive chef Andrew Konziol.