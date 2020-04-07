Samsung's earnings increased slightly during the COVID-19 outbreak

Samsung Electronics is one of the first major tech giants to announce profit figures since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, and so far at least the company appears to have been unaffected. In a guide released today, Samsung says its first-quarter revenue was approximately 55 trillion won ($ 44.9 billion), which would be a five percent annual increase. Operating profit is expected to increase three percent to 6.4 trillion won ($ 5.23 billion).

Samsung does not break down its division earnings guide or comment on its business performance until the final report is released at the end of the month. Daiwa Securities' SK Kim suggests to CNBC that the company's largest memory chip unit is likely to perform well in the short term due to additional demand in data centers as more people switch to work from home .

However, it seems inevitable that Samsung's consumer electronics companies in particular will be affected by retail closings, disruption of the supply chain, and financial uncertainty. It may not yet be reflected in the company's results, but much will depend on how long the pandemic is. Apple has already said it expects to lose its forecast for the quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus.