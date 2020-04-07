Salvadoran gang member arrested in Arlington for capital murder in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers from the Enforcement and Removal Operations of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service arrested a Salvadoran in Arlington who was wanted for capital murder.

Jonathan Alexander Gonzalez-Rosales, 25, is illegally in the United States and is an active member of 18th Street Gang, a transnational criminal organization, ICE explained in a press release Tuesday night.

The Texas Attorney General's Office assisted members of the ERO Dallas Fugitive Operations Team with the arrest last Thursday.

According to court documents, González-Rosales was wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Franklin Alexander Mercado.

Mercado's body was discovered on January 22, 2020, in the 300 block of N. Prairie Creek Road in Dallas with multiple stabs.

A Dallas County magistrate judge issued an arrest warrant for González-Rosales on April 1, 2020 for capital murder.

ERO officers previously met González-Rosales on December 10, 2017 in a lower court in San Antonio, Texas, and filed for immigration detention.

The next day, ERO San Antonio issued a Notice of Appearance to González-Rosales, and on February 7, 2018, an immigration judge posted bail for him. He was released from ICE custody on February 22, 2018, after posting bail.

González-Rosales did not appear for his hearing in immigration court on July 16, 2018, and an immigration judge in San Antonio ordered his expulsion in absentia to El Salvador.

He remained a fugitive from immigration until his most recent arrest by ERO.

González-Rosales, who will remain in ICE custody until he is transferred to the Dallas County Jail to face the pending capital murder charges.