SAG-AFTRA Foundation Approves $ 1 Million in COVID-19 Aid to Members in Need – Deadline

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed $ 1 million in emergency assistance to members in need, the foundation's president, Courtney B. Vance, said Monday night in his second " chat by the fire. " The fund has 3,000 other requests for assistance that it is processing.

"We appreciate your patience as we are working very hard to help more people as quickly as possible," Vance said in the video, urging "members who can survive for two months to wait to apply so that we can prioritize those I need. help right now. "

Here's Vance announcing the milestone:

The foundation's website states that "Due to this unprecedented pandemic, we are experiencing an overwhelming number of requests for emergency financial assistance from SAG-AFTRA members who urgently need it. We are working 24 hours to process the requests and We ask for your patience. Your request may take more than two weeks to process. Please note that you are our main concern and we will respond to requests as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and please be assured.

“Emergency financial assistance is available to people who cannot pay their basic living expenses (food / housing / medical care) for the next two months. We ask that if you have the resources to cover that period, please wait to submit the application. These are unprecedented times and we must all manage our resources with great care. ”

"I know this is a very difficult time for all of us," Vance said in the video. "This is an unprecedented moment in our country's recent history. The pandemic has forever altered the lives of some of our members."