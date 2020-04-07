Safaree tells fans she lost her mind in quarantine – Watch this funny video in the backyard

Safaree just told his fans that the quarantine may have already affected him. Said she might even have lost her mind and her charming side, Erica Mena seems to agree.

Check out the video Erica filmed about Safaree playing in the backyard.

"Day 23 quarantine in my backyard … I think I went crazy." Safaree captioned the video she shared on her social media account.

Someone said, "Erica, come get your husband, hahaha," and another follower exclaimed, "Haha, you're not alone!" It's still winter here in Edmonton -9 with fresh snow. "

Another follower said: "It would be great if the neighbors played with you hahaha,quot;, and a fan published this: "I want to kill that damn Coronavirus,quot;. If only we could. "

Someone else said, "In the meantime, I wish I had a yard to do this nonsense," and another commenter posted the following message: "This is a bad time for you to go crazy!" The baby needs a diaper change. "

Another fan said: ‘Lmao !!! You play a lot !! & # 39;

While at home, Safaree also makes sure to exercise like crazy at home and has been sharing various clips on her social media account to show fans how hard she has been exercising.

Here's a throwback video he shared.

‘I want everyone I know to do 50 push-ups every hour for 8 hours, that's 400! Stay motivated … it's more fun that way! ‼ ️🪐‼ ️🪐 out of this world with @confusedmuscles, "Safaree captioned her clip.

Someone said: ‘Damn beast mode !!! Let me put these chips down and put my life back together 😅 ’

Another follower posted this: ‘When asked to help your country, you said,quot; I will do anything to help Jamaica "without thinking twice! Thanks @safaree. "

Apart from this, Safaree and Erica are living their best life these days since they had their baby.



