Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker united in the fight against the coronavirus | Golf News

Open letter from Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington

Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker team up to deliver a message of unity and support, and to thank the true heroes in the fight against the coronavirus.

A message for everyone

Every two years, Europe and the United States of America unite. We are united by the shared values ​​of sportsmanship and our desire to defeat a formidable opponent. In doing so, we are witnessing some incredible displays of determination, passion and spirit.

When Europe faces the United States in the Ryder Cup, it is always fiercely disputed, but it is just golf. It is not a matter of life and death.

The fight against the coronavirus is.

Today Europe and the United States are united as never before. We have a formidable opponent, but it is not from each other. It's like nothing we've ever faced before.

Defeating the coronavirus will not happen in three days. It will not happen due to the efforts of just 12 men. He needs us all to play our part. So as Europe and America unite once again, we are also one with all our friends around the world during this unprecedented global crisis.

This week we rightly celebrate those selfless people around the world who work 24 hours a day to protect us and keep the world running. You are our true heroes Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker

As Ryder Cup captains, we proudly represent all the players, caddies, staff and partners of the European Tour and PGA of America and speak for each of them when we say that our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected.

We also speak for them when we say that we are all touched by the incredible determination, passion, and spirit that we are witnessing from our healthcare professionals, key workers, and everyone else on the front lines in this battle. We are all indebted to the incredible work that everyone is doing.

Last week, some of the world's top golfers appeared on a social media video thanking our heroes. We want to take this opportunity to reiterate our sincere gratitude to all of you once again.

Today is #WorldHealthDay. It should also be a day when we are all at Augusta National for the first Major of the 2020 season, but golf is insignificant right now. Rather than celebrating someone in a green jacket, this week we rightly celebrate those selfless people from around the world who wear robes, white coats, supermarket uniforms, along with everyone else who works 24 hours to protect us and maintain the world running. You are our true heroes.

For them, we urge everyone to stay safe, stay healthy, and stay home. And stick together.